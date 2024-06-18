Now Open: Portsmouth Volkswagen

ICL Autos Employee Owned dealerships acquires Seacoast Volkswagen

GREENLAND, N.H., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL Autos Employee Owned Family of dealerships, has completed the acquisition of Seacoast Volkswagen, a well-established dealership in Greenland, New Hampshire. The dealership will remain located at the convenient location at 95 Ocean Rd in Greenland, NH but will now operate under the name Portsmouth Volkswagen.This was not simply a purchase but rather an agreement between two colleagues that have worked together for years on several community and charitable initiatives. Previous owners, Doug and Nora Miles were adored by their employees and ICL feels honored to continue their legacy.

"We would like to thank our employees, the customers as well as the Seacoast community for allowing us to work with you for the last 32 years", says Doug & Nora Miles. "It is difficult to leave the business we have nurtured and grown. However, we know that Marshall (Jespersen) and his team at ICL are the perfect match to continue our mission to provide an excellent customer experience, support our community and to ensure a great environment for our employees."

"We are excited to expand in such a vibrant and growing area of New Hampshire as well as partner with the incredible brand of Volkswagen", says Marshall Jespersen, ICL Autos Dealer Principal. "Educating the current employees on Employee Ownership and having greater pride in your professional careers is what we try and bring to every partnership."

Portsmouth Volkswagen offers a wide range of Volkswagen models, including the Golf, Jetta, Taos, Tiguan, and Atlas. Whether you're looking for a new car, electric vehicle or SUV, our product specialists are here to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle. Our pre-owned inventory will increase dramatically since we can tap into the pre-owned inventory of the entire ICL family of dealerships. We invite you to visit, take a test drive and experience the quality and dedication and expertise of our employee owners at Portsmouth Volkswagen firsthand.

Joseph Hajjar, President and CEO of ICL Autos states, "We feel so fortunate that our customer focus approach and local community support is now taking roots in another region and city in New Hampshire! We are here to assist and improve the car buying experience!"

In addition to sales, Portsmouth Volkswagen will also continue to provide exceptional Service and Genuine VW Parts: Our commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond the showroom. When your Volkswagen needs professional repairs, maintenance, or genuine parts, our state-of-the-art service center and certified trained technicians are ready to serve you. We offer convenient service appointments and competitive pricing. Visit our website to explore service specials, order Volkswagen parts online or peruse our new and preowned models!

We look forward to welcoming you to our growing family and newly renamed dealership – Portsmouth Volkswagen!

About International Cars, Ltd:

International Cars, Ltd., is an employee owned company comprised of seven New England area dealerships including Audi Stratham, Honda Stratham and Porsche Stratham, in Stratham, New Hampshire, Dover Honda and Dover Chevrolet in Dover, New Hampshire, Portsmouth Volkswagen in Greenland, NH and 1 North Pre-Owned and Honda North in Danvers, Massachusetts.

October 2024, International Cars, Ltd., will be opening Kia North at 181 Newbury St, Danvers, Massachusetts.

Honda North has been recognized as a 2023 Honda President's Award recipient for the 16th time in 24 years! Honda North has also previously advanced to the prestigious Master Circle. The Honda Masters Circle recognizes the top 50 dealerships in new vehicle sales nationally.

Dover Honda has also won Honda's President's Award 8 total times.

International Cars has won several industry awards, including the Audi Magna Society Award a total of 7 times. Porsche Stratham has been recognized as past Porsche Premier Dealer.

Company-wide values focused on ownership, accountability, and high-level customer service and satisfaction are an integral part of employee ownership success. Together, ICL earned several AACE (Annual Award for Communications Excellence) Awards through The National ESOP Association. For more information on International Cars, please call Michael Nadeau at (978) 539-5006 or visit https://www.iclautos.com.

