Now Open: Rally House Grove City Premium Outlets

GROVE CITY, Pa., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the fastest-growing sports and apparel retailer in the nation, has opened another location in Pennsylvania with Rally House Grove City Premium Outlets. With Pittsburgh to the south and Cleveland to the west, this store location will be the go-to shopping destination for fans supporting local teams from both cities. Find Rally House Grove City Premium Outlets next to White House Black Market.

Rally House Grove City Premium Outlets is now open to shoppers in Mercer County and the broader western Pennsylvania area; the staff is now welcoming fans and is excited to help them find the perfect game day outfit. "We are so excited to be expanding into the Pittsburgh market and adding a store in Grove City Premium Outlets," Devin Harmotta said. "Customers can expect all things Pittsburgh, Cleveland and even Buffalo."

Rally House Grove City Premium Outlets offers an array of gear for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Penguins, Cleveland Guardians and Cleveland Cavaliers. Additionally, collegiate sports fans will have no problem finding college gear for the Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, Youngstown State Penguins and Pittsburgh Panthers. Gear is available in a huge range of fan-favorite brands, from Nike and Homage to '47 and New Era.

Supporting local brands and helping customers represent their hometown is important to Rally House; that's why the local section at Rally House Grove City Premium Outlets is stocked with Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh merch for shoppers. Featuring popular local foods, iconic skylines and more, shoppers will find the perfect gifts and gear.

The team at the new store is ready to serve customers and help them represent their favorite teams and places. In addition to visiting the new location, shoppers are encouraged to browse www.rallyhouse.com for a broader selection of team gear and nationwide shipping options.

Rally House recommends customers visit the Rally House Grove City Premium Outlets store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

