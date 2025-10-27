Now Open: Signature Storage in Crandall, Texas

Premium Self-Storage Spaces available with Smart Access and Rental Options

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPG Spaces is excited to announce the opening of Signature Storage, a premium self-storage facility located at 550 N. Farm to Market 148 in Crandall, TX 75114. This state-of-the art property is open for business and invites residents and business owners alike to enjoy its "Best Space. Best Price. Best Service - It's Our Signature" amenities.

"This is a beautiful property and includes the latest innovative industry technology. We will operate it with our HelloSpace+ team that understands self-storage needs must be met quickly and conveniently upon demand," stated Julie Farrar, President/CEO of UPG Spaces (United Properties Group, Inc.)

With approximately 727 units being completed in one phase, this primarily climate-controlled facility offers drive-up units as well with U-Haul trucks, trailers, boxes and packing supplies available on site. The facility totals 112,890 sq ft all on one level. Planned and developed by Fivecoat Construction Company out of Kaufman, Texas the project is another successful self-storage delivery. "We're so grateful for the opportunity to build a high-quality facility in a vibrant, fast-growing community like Crandall. As a lifelong Kaufman County resident, it means a lot to play a part in projects that strengthen and enrich the place we are proud to call home," says Justin Fivecoat.

Rent online 24/7 at HelloSpacePlus.com with Live Agents available from 8 am to 8 pm every day for chat or telephone support. Meet our on-site office staff during normal business hours 7 days a week.

The property will host a grand opening celebration soon with the Crandall Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours of the facility, and lots of giveaways!

About HelloSpace+:

At HelloSpace+, we understand that storing your belongings is more than practicality; it's about trusting us to solve a storage problem when you need it. From our approachable and friendly staff to our modern and convenient facilities, HelloSpace+ is designed with you in mind. Whether you are storing your belongings for a short while or you are here for the long haul, our team is here to support you every step of the way.

About UPG Spaces:

Developing Self-Storage Assets for over 40 years, we provide Design, Build, Brokerage and Management Services. For more about our company, visit UPGSpaces.com.

Contact Information:

Name: Heath Edwards, Managing Director

Phone: 888-406-5111

