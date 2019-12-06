Now Open: Tavern of Tales Brings Interactive Gameplay to Mission Hill

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tavern of Tales, an interactive board game experience, is now open at 1478 Tremont St., Boston, between the Roxbury Crossing T stop and Brigham Circle T stop, offering six different immersive, sound-enhanced gameplay experiences for players at all levels:

Eight Minute Empire

Forbidden Island

Mysterium

Robots on the Line

The Resistance

Tokaido

Each game experience has been carefully selected and designed to be enjoyed by beginners and experts alike, offering a unique storyline for players each time they sit down. Private game rooms seat up to five people with gamemasters on hand to explain the rules, establish storylines, and embody characters. Plus, they'll cover set up and clean up, so that players can spend their time actually playing.

Afterwards, guests can meet in the Tavern café to swap tales of victory and defeat over a drink and appetizers and record their progress in Quest Logs, which unlock discounts and rewards through different gameplay achievements.

"We wanted to bring gameplay to life, starting from scratch to create intricate, vibrant sound experiences that allow players to immerse themselves in a completely new way," said CEO Nicholas Chen. "That spirit is embodied in everything from the staff we hired and the game experiences we designed to the very space you can experience them in."

The first six games are only the beginning, with plans to expand the carefully curated library to more widely-known games accompanied by trained staff, offer holiday versions of gameplay, and even introduce original games of their own.

Tavern of Tales is offering complimentary refreshments, snacks, and swag for opening weekend guests though December 8, while supplies last. For more information and for the latest news on game additions, visit www.tavernoftales.com.

About Tavern of Tales

Tavern of Tales is a board game bar and café that offers adventure beyond the board through immersive gameplay and sound experiences. With carefully curated games to choose from, players can step into new roles and interact with each other on their own adventures, while enjoying drinks and appetizers. Tavern of Tales is located in Mission Hill at 1478 Tremont St., Boston, near the Roxbury Crossing T stop and Brigham Circle T stop. For more information, visit www.tavernoftales.com.

