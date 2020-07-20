Now Open: U-Haul at Manchester Airport Offers 979 Storage Rooms

The store also offers U-Haul truck and trailer sharing, U-Box® portable storage containers, and a retail showroom featuring hitch accessories, moving supplies, boxes and more. RV, vehicle and boat storage will be available in the near future, with both indoor and outdoor covered options.

"Our goal is to provide this community with residential mobility and a clean, secure storage facility for people's belongings," said Brian Picanco, U-Haul Company of New Hampshire president. "This is a convenient and accessible location for our customers, right down the highway from the Manchester Regional Airport and six miles from the Mall of New Hampshire."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage at Manchester Airport at (603) 836-0312. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every day. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Picanco plans to hire 25 Team Members to staff the facility. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Bedford community, and veterans receive priority in the hiring process. Find U-Haul career opportunities at jobs.uhaul.com.

"We're excited to show off the final product and be of service here for years to come," Picanco added. "U-Haul took an old lumberyard and built a contemporary storage and retail facility to complement the area. We feel this store sets the standard for local businesses, and we hope others will follow our lead to invest in Bedford."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe during the summer moving season.

