Now Open: U-Haul Moves into former Lake Livingston Outlet Mall

Self-move products are available; climate-controlled storage and RV/boat parking is coming soon

LIVINGSTON, Texas , June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® opens for business today at the former Lake Livingston Outlet Mall after its June 12 acquisition of the 7.5-acre property at 440 Highway 59 Loop S.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Livingston will be the Company's first store in Livingston. The newest U-Haul center in Texas is located off Highway 59 less than 20 miles from Lake Livingston, a recreation haven for boating, fishing and wildlife.

Services available immediately include moving truck rentals, trailers, towing devices, boxes and moving supplies, U-Box portable storage containers, and more. Download the U-Haul app or contact the store at (936) 223-3584.

U-Haul Company's Adaptive Reuse program will be implemented to repurpose the property and give it new life. This ecofriendly strategy for opening new stores reduces emissions, eliminates blight and offers a faster route to providing the quality storage products and self-move services U-Haul customers expect.

Once renovations are done, U-Haul of Lake Livingston will offer indoor climate-controlled storage, drive-up storage, and sustainable truck box storage. There will be at least 500 rentable storage units at affordable price points.

Plans also call for RV and boat storage, professional hitch installation, propane, a deluxe showroom featuring a full line of retail products, and a warehouse for U-Box portable moving and storage containers. Parking spaces for RV and boat storage should be available for rent by the end of 2024.

"We're very excited to invest in Livingston and repurpose the outlet mall to meet growing demand for our services here," said Robert Abidin, U-Haul Company of Northeast Houston president said. "This is a great location where we can cater to the recreational needs of residents who enjoy the benefits of Lake Livingston, while still providing our traditional customer with trusted U-Haul mobility and storage solutions."

Abidin plans to hire up to 12 Team Members to staff the store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth in Livingston. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

Acquisition of the former Lake Livingston Outlet Mall was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

U-Haul of Lake Livingston adds to a network of more than 190 Company stores currently operating in Texas, which was recently named the No. 1 growth state on the U-Haul Growth Index for the sixth time in the last eight years.

