Now Open: U-Haul of Germantown Serving Customers at Former K-Mart Site

The repurposed facility will offer nearly 1,000 self-storage units near State Route 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® announced its acquisition of the former K-Mart® building at 7060 Winchester Road just south of State Route 385, where it is currently serving customers with moving, storage and retail solutions.

The 13.7-acre lot, now home to U-Haul Moving & Storage of Germantown, was purchased on May 1. It is the ninth U-Haul-owned and -operated store within the Memphis city limits.

The property was originally purchased and transformed into a self-storage facility by Karam Self Storage®, but it was never opened to the public. U-Haul acquired it with 737 existing self-storage units and plans to add another 200 or more rooms in the coming months.

In addition to indoor climate-controlled self-storage with individual alarm systems, customers now have access to moving trucks, trailers, towing equipment, boxes and moving supplies. Professional hitch installation and propane exchange will soon be available to ensure U-Haul of Germantown is a full-service store.

Operating hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.–8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday. Make reservations on the U-Haul app or call the store at (901) 254-8516.

"This location is wonderful for our customers. It's conveniently located off State Route 385 where we can serve so many families," stated Liz Simpson, U-Haul Company of Memphis president. "We look forward to being part of Germantown's economy and supporting our neighboring businesses by completing the restoration of this building, turning it into something functional that meets the community's needs."

U-Haul plans to hire up to 15 Team Members to staff the store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth in the Memphis and Germantown communities. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

Acquisition of the former K-Mart building was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

U-Haul of Germantown will offer green initiatives like the Take A Box, Leave A Box program and a storage Re-Use center for community gifting of gently used household goods and materials, furniture, sports equipment, bikes and more, which results in helping neighbors and reducing waste.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play .

