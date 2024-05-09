Now Open: U-Haul of South Goldenrod Offers 686 Self-Storage Units

ORLANDO, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has opened Florida's newest retail, moving and self-storage center in Orlando at 3830 S. Goldenrod Road.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Goldenrod sits on 2.08 acres and offers 664 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms and 22 drive-up units, all of which include high-end security features at affordable price points. Storage customers can utilize drive-in spaces for covered load/unload to have shelter from the weather. Customers also have access to moving trucks, boxes, moving supplies, retail self-checkout and more.

U-Haul of South Goldenrod in Orlando is open and now serving customers with indoor climate-controlled storage units, drive-up storage, moving trucks and more.

U-Haul acquired the property on April 26 after having agreed to buy it from Golden Storage LLC® in the final stages of development.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"We received an opportunity to purchase this property and create a valuable asset to serve local residents," said Shawn Carvara, U-Haul Company of East Orlando president. "Greater Orlando continues to be one of the country's top growth areas. The South Goldenrod center helps us address demand for our DIY moving solutions and trusted self-storage products while creating jobs for the community."

U-Haul will hire up to five Team Members to staff the store and will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Orlando community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play .

