Now Open: Virgin Hotels Dallas

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, announces today the official opening of its highly anticipated third property, Virgin Hotels Dallas. Located in the Dallas Design District on 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd, the new-build hotel features 268 Chambers that includes two penthouse suites, The Pool Club, a fourth-floor rooftop terrace with pool, and multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the brand's flagship restaurant, bar and lounge, Commons Club and Funny Library Coffee Shop. The hotel also offers over 15,500-square-feet of versatile indoor and outdoor event space.

"I've always had so much fun visiting Dallas, so I'm thrilled that Virgin will have a home in this exciting city. Our hotel in the Dallas Design District will have all the signature features of a Virgin Hotels including the Commons Club, our beautiful Chambers and my personal favorite, the Yes button. But I think I'm most excited to take a dip in our wonderful rooftop pool," said Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.

Virgin Hotels Dallas is the first hotel in the booming Design District, which includes a vast array of furniture shops, interior design studios, art galleries, museums, and restaurants. The property was developed in partnership with Bill Hutchinson of Dunhill Partners and is operated by Virgin Hotels. The hotel features collaborative designs from the interior designer of record Dallas-based SWOON, the studio and Austin-based Joel Mozersky Design, who oversaw the design for the hotel's junction (lobby), Commons Club, Funny Library Coffee Shop and Penthouse Suites. Under SWOON, the studio's creative vision, the hotel embraces an artful design sensibility that celebrates Dallas' vibrant arts and culture scene while creating a strong sense of place through natural textures and materials, hand-crafted elements and touches of fun and whimsy. 5G Studio Collaborative served as the architectural firm.

"I could not have found a more perfect hotel for the Design District and everything it offers to the city of Dallas than Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Hotels. Pinpointing a location for Virgin Hotels Dallas was simple since Virgin Group identifies with so many of the same edgy characteristics that make the Design District popular. It will be the heartbeat of the hottest entertainment district and the biggest jewel in our crown," said Bill Hutchinson, President and CEO of Dunhill Partners and Developer and Owner of Virgin Hotels Dallas.

"Guests of Virgin Hotels that visit Dallas will notice a lot of key brand features like our flagship Commons Club and Funny Library Coffee Shop, but this property will feel inherently Dallas with our first rooftop pool deck overlooking the Dallas skyline complete with a Secret Garden," said Raul Leal, CEO of Virgin Hotels.

Ranging from 323 to 1,395-square-feet, Chambers are bright and airy with warm textiles and Design District-sourced accessories and lighting. The Dressing Room includes a full vanity tucked between two white oak closet systems, sit-down makeup desk with mounted illuminated mirror, and an extra-large shower with a bench. A sliding wooden door (complete with peephole) separates it from The Lounge, which features Virgin's patented ergonomically designed bed with a channel-tufted headboard, a red SMEG® mini-fridge stocked with street-priced snacks, High Definition TV and yoga mat. Other design touches include striped flannel wallcoverings, crisp white bedding trimmed in red piping, a plush curved sofa and sculptural brass fixtures. All Chambers feature custom lighting on sensors that automatically illuminate when guests move and ample outlets for smartphones and other electronic devices.

The hotel offers guests three dining and drinking options including, Commons Club, a dynamic restaurant, bar and lounge designed to feel like a modern social club in a playful, sophisticated environment. Commons Club includes The Kitchen by Matt McCallister, where the celebrated chef showcases a refined seasonally driven menu with French influence. The Bar offers a cocktail program rooted in classics and features specially curated live entertainment. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, the ground-level restaurant features an open kitchen with community chef's table, wrap-round dog-friendly patio and The Shag Room, a '70s-inspired space ideal for cocktails or an intimate reception.

Located on the ground floor, Funny Library Coffee Shop pours coffee by Laughing Man®, the brand co-founded by actor Hugh Jackman and offers a mix of pastries and fresh and healthy lite bites. The coffee shop is a communal workspace that houses an assortment of whimsical and funny books and games. Walnut wood-paneled walls and a coffered ceiling with brass inlays intermingle with checkerboard tables to create a playful environment to work or recharge.

The Pool Club is a lush, magical rooftop space located on the fourth floor with a stunning pool overlooking the Dallas skyline where guests can relax in a social setting amidst greenery and trees with hanging Moroccan lanterns. A Secret Garden covered in vines can be accessed through a custom-designed gate illustrating Texas clichés to find a hanging chair, hot tub and a pierced steel illuminating bar. Adjacent to the outdoor space is The Pool Club bar, which features glass walls that slide open in beautiful weather. The luxe rooftop bar includes brass seamed terrazzo flooring and a bar covered in different marbles with a dramatic black steel and glass vitrine laden with plants.

The Dallas property joins Virgin Hotel's rapidly growing roster, which already includes Virgin Hotels Chicago and Virgin Hotels San Francisco, and will employ Virgin Hotel's celebrated "No Nickel and Diming" policy that consists of street-priced minibars, free Wi-Fi, and zero resort, urban or amenity fees. Guests at all Virgin Hotels can access Lucy, a mobile app that allows guests to seamlessly integrate their device into their hotel experience, and sign up for The Know, a guest preferences and loyalty program that offers member rate discounts, room upgrades, exclusive dining and event offers and a complimentary cocktail hour dubbed "The Spirit Hour".

ABOUT VIRGIN HOTELS

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 40 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Currently the brand operates Virgin Hotels San Francisco, Virgin Hotels Dallas and Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "#1 Hotel in United States" in 2016, and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in both 2016 and 2017 in the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards. Locations in Nashville, New York, New Orleans, Miami, Palm Springs, Edinburgh, Las Vegas and others are to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions as well as ground-up development in cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, and London.

