Now Optics Rebrands My Eyelab to Stanton Optical:

News provided by

Now Optics

14 Nov, 2023, 10:43 ET

Strategic Transition Aims to Match Evolving Eye Care Shopper Trends

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After extensive consumer research, Now Optics is rebranding My Eyelab to its sister brand, Stanton Optical. This strategic rebranding underscores their commitment to modernizing eye care and delivering convenient, personalized, and seamless shopping experiences to today's busy, value-conscious customer.

Stanton Optical Brand a Stronger Fit for Today's Eye Care Customers

Continue Reading
Now Optics Rebrands My Eyelab to Stanton Optical
Now Optics Rebrands My Eyelab to Stanton Optical

The decision to rebrand My Eyelab to Stanton Optical was a result of a recent Now Optics' study on My Eyelab clientele's changing needs, shopping behavior and preferences. The study revealed that 82 percent of eye care consumers said getting glasses made in three days or less was one of the most valuable features when considering where to purchase eyewear. The research also highlighted that 74 percent of customers indicated receiving good value for their money was important when deciding where to purchase eyewear.

"What we discovered is post-pandemic eye care shoppers are adapting their buying behaviors to match shifting economic conditions," said Lukana Justin, SVP of Marketing at Now Optics. "Eye care consumers are looking for options that stretch their dollar further, but do not want to compromise on receiving eyewear products faster. Stanton Optical – a retail brand that places a higher value on convenience and value – is a natural and stronger fit for today's eye care customers." 

Stanton Optical, a brand with a longer tenure and established reputation, can deliver on all My Eyelab customer needs. It is known for delivering eyewear efficiently, making it the natural choice for this transition, a decision that aligns with Now Optics' mission to Make Eye Care Easy. The decision to rebrand My Eyelab to Stanton Optical took place in May, with the first My Eyelab conversion taking place in Norfolk, Virginia and the last market converting in Miami/Fort Lauderdale in November.

Delivering Convenience and More Value for Eye Care Customers 

The transition from My Eyelab to Stanton Optical represents a step forward to provide high-quality eye care services that cater to the diverse needs of today's customer. Key changes and improvements include:

  • Faster Service: Stanton Optical has the unique ability to fulfill a high percentage of orders on the same day, in as little as 30 minutes — made possible with new in-store labs. Even online customers can pick-up their glasses in-store in an hour.
  • More Value: For $79, a patron can get two pairs of glasses, an eye exam, anti-glare/UV lenses, as well as same-day service. Compare this to the industry average cost of $233, Stanton Optical can provide a lot more value to today's eyewear consumer.
  • Enhanced Customer Experience: Besides providing the best value and convenience at an affordable price, Stanton Optical is constantly working towards more personalized service both online and in-store. The brand combines its team of eyewear merchandising experts and eye healthcare professionals to help each shopper get all their eyecare needs met at one store.
  • More Locations: This brand transition creates a larger footprint, expanding the ability to serve eye care customers across the United States. Compared to 167 locations for My Eyelab, the transition will allow eyewear shoppers to use 277 Stanton Optical for all their eye care and eyewear needs.

A New Era of Empowering Franchisees 

The decision to convert corporate My Eyelab stores to Stanton Optical resonated strongly with current My Eyelab franchisees. The transition sparked a great enthusiasm to participate among franchisees, with 94 percent of all My Eyelab stores joining the Stanton Optical network in a record-breaking four-month timeline.

My Eyelab franchisees demonstrated an overwhelming consensus that having the ability to deliver glasses to customers on the spot would be a game changer for their store. The response is a testament to the strength of the Stanton Optical brand, as well as recognition that the brand is a stronger and more natural fit with today's eye care and eyewear buyer's needs.

"Thanks to our retail brand's strength in numbers, compelling eye care services, and wide array of products, Stanton Optical is a force to be reckoned with in the eye care industry," said Daniel Stanton, CEO of Now Optics. "We provide a shared vision and customer-centric approach, ensuring that patient interests are at the forefront of our operations. This is an essential message for the industry to understand: we are here to champion the interests of patients while providing a robust, independent, and entrepreneurial alternative."

About Now Optics:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, Stanton Optical and My Eyelab, are among the nation's fastest-growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with almost 300 corporate and franchise locations in 30 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday. Visit stantonoptical.com or myeyelab.com for more information. 

Media Contact: Suzanne García, Brand Marketing Director at Now Optics, [email protected] or 786.308.9492

SOURCE Now Optics

Also from this source

My Eyelab Opens Second Store in Chattanooga Area

My Eyelab Opens Second Store in Chattanooga Area

My Eyelab, a leading retail brand of Now Optics offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, announced the opening of a new location in...
My Eyelab Signs Multiple Agreements to Open Four New Stores in Michigan, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia

My Eyelab Signs Multiple Agreements to Open Four New Stores in Michigan, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia

My Eyelab, a retail brand of Now Optics, announced today it has signed multiple agreements which will bring four new franchise stores to Flint, MI;...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Advertising

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.