Now Optics Recruitment Goes Pro: Eye Health Retail Leader Partners with Scout Onward to Recruit Next Generation of Executive Talent

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Now Optics, a leader in the eye health industry and parent company of eye care retail brand Stanton Optical, announced today that they have partnered with Scout Onward, a leading athlete search agency, to recruit talented executive team members from sporting backgrounds. The partnership is supported by growing recruitment trends which show many former student and elite athletes finding success in business leadership and entrepreneurship.

From their ability to work in teams to having a strong work ethic, former athletes are valuable candidates in eye health brand management. They understand that each team member comes in with a unique skill set and specialty, making them an ideal fit in eye care health services where the customer relies on both eye care professionals and product specialists in the same visit. Employees with a background in sports have collaborative principles that align with Now Optic's ICARE values, such as providing eye care services with integrity, accountability, respect, and empowerment.

"At Stanton Optical, we value the cross-section of expertise and abilities that our team members have that make our customer experience seamless and excellent. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a more elevated customer-centric teams in our eye care stores," says Daniel Stanton, CEO of Now Optics. "Thanks to their lifelong dedication to working in teams, former athletes have the ability to make decisions under pressure, manage time, learn from failure, organize and mentor crews – making them a great fit in roles that deliver health care solutions, as well as products to customers directly," he adds.

Scout Onward is a dynamic new athlete recruitment agency founded by Kyle O'Brien, Chris Petitt and Erin McCafferty. All three founders are former lacrosse athletes from Harvard University and University of Maryland, who have experience in transitioning their college sports careers into other professions. For over 20 years, O'Brien and Petitt have both worked as NFL recruiters for football teams, such as Patriots, Lions, Jaguars, and Giants. McCafferty has worked in venture capital firms and recruited for Harvard University's women lacrosse teams. The founders share more than 45 years of college athlete recruitment and a deep network of campus connections across the US, along with the added benefit of McCafferty's business acumen to guide their executive search services.

"Scout Onward and Now Optics share a common vision of bringing more former athletes to lead and enhance eye care retail stores. Stanton Optical's strong culture of communicating clear objectives and celebrating teams will resonate with former players used to overcoming hurdles and achieving targets," says Kyle O'Brien, CEO of Scout Onward. "Together, we plan to empower former athletes to use their unique skills to improve the eye care customer experience at Stanton Optical stores, unlock their full potential as valuable frontrunners, and create new opportunities for growth."

Stanton Optical stores feature an assortment of over 1,500 frames and top contact lens brands to fit both style and budgets and allow customers the ultimate freedom to experiment with unique, stylish designs that fit their personal style. For convenience, Stanton Optical offers single vision glasses made in just 30 minutes and accepts both same-day appointments and walk-ins. Eye exams are free with any eyeglass purchase.

For more information about Now Optics' brands and Scout Onward, visit www.nowoptics.com or www.stantonoptical.com,

About Now Optics:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brand Stanton Optical is among the nation's fastest-growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with almost 300 corporate and franchise locations in 30 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday. Visit stantonoptical.com for more information.

About Scout Onward:

Scout Onward is a boutique search firm specializing in placing former student athletes with the ideal traits for companies to build their best team. Between using 40 years and eight Super Bowl NFL scouting experience and connections, the firm strives to find the best former student athletes that match your company's culture and goals. Using data from placing people successfully, Scout Onward aims to make recruiting scalable with less turnover and revolutionize corporate recruitment.

