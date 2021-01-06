NOW® Partners with Gold Medal Gymnast Aly Raisman to Empower People to #LoveYourNOW

NOW and Raisman hope to inspire others to be present and find joy and gratitude in living a more balanced lifestyle through the #LoveYourNOW campaign at nowfoods.com/Aly , that encourages daily self-care moments. After years of intense training, Raisman is working to live – and love – a more balanced routine, that includes fueling her body with wholesome, nutrient-rich snacks and supplements, finding inner peace and strength through meditation, and finding joy in daily movement that's relaxing yet rewarding. Through a series of videos and wellness tips, the new brand campaign will showcase Raisman's self-care practices featuring a variety of NOW products, from nutritional supplements to non-GMO nuts and seeds as well as essential oils.

"I think it's really important to take time for yourself and figure out what works best for you within your wellness journey," said Raisman. "I do my best to listen to my body, educate myself so that I can feel healthier and more energized, and find gratitude in the little things. I love that I can count on NOW to support many aspects of my wellness journey."

Specifically, Aly often prioritizes being present in her day by doing a guided meditation to help her stay grounded and put her mind at ease. She believes connecting with her breath helps her appreciate the ability to slow down and give her body the care it needs. To invigorate the senses, she'll often add a few drops of cleansing and freshening oils, like Nature's Shield, into a diffuser, or use an Organic Peppermint Essential Oil Roll-On on her temples and wrists.

To learn more about Aly's self-care practices and a chance to win $500 in NOW natural products through January 31, 2021, visit nowfoods.com/Aly.

The #LoveYourNOW campaign will be supported by PR, print and digital media. All products are available online at nowfoods.com or at fine health food stores and natural retailers nationwide. Follow NOW @nowfoodsofficial on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT NOW®:

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition and health and beauty products. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality, and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After more than 50 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

