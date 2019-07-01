NOW® Partners with Kelly LeVeque to Give Sneak Peek of "Body Love Every Day"

"I'm excited to work with NOW again to offer body love devotees, or pretty much anyone really, a trusted brand of health products to align with my upcoming book," said LeVeque. "As a family-owned company with a trusted track record, I know I can count on NOW to deliver healthy options for my family and me, as well as those reading my books, who are dedicated to making body loving choices every day."

The sneak preview campaign shares four exclusive day-in-the-life guides filled with wellness and self-care tips, fitness advice, and recipes that suit four specific lifestyles -- Girl on the Go, Domestic Goddess, Plant-based Devotee, and Red Carpet Ready – as outlined in the forthcoming book. While the book will offer a 30-day healthy living plan per lifestyle, there's no need to wait to get started with the sample guides, plus a chance to win Kelly's favorite products, all at nowfoods.com/bodyloveinsiders.

Guide 1: Girl On The Go

The "girl on the go" might jet set for work, have a packed social life, or be a working mama who needs healthy quick meals for herself and her family. Either way, she prioritizes her health but doesn't have hours to spend doing it. This plan offers simple wellness tips plus quick meals made in 30 minutes or less to keep her routine efficient.

Find it in the Guide: Start the day off right with a strong foundation, built with a few basic high-quality supplements, such as a multivitamin and Omega-3 from NOW. Remember to consult a healthcare professional before adding supplements to a daily routine.

Guide 2: Domestic Goddess

The Domestic Goddess is a woman — urban or suburban — whose home is her sanctuary and the kitchen her happy place. She also knows it's important to take the time needed to care for herself. So she kicks her wellness routine into full gear with thoughtful and wholesome nutrition, all while making fitness fun and self-care a sensational staple.

Find it in the Guide: Hit the trails for a workout date with a friend or family member, to encourage dialogue and in-person engagement.

Guide 3: Plant-Based Devotee

For the girl devoted to eating a predominately plant-based diet, this plan helps balance each plate to keep blood sugar stable and hunger calm with a substantial bridge snack. She also knows rounding out her daily menu with other plant-based staples, from supplements to self-care, is crucial to living a fully plant-loving lifestyle.

Find it in the Guide: Use Organic Almond Oil as a natural moisturizer and make-up remover to leave skin feeling soft and revived.

Guide 4: Red Carpet Ready

Preparing for an event? A short deadline doesn't require a drastic diet or lifestyle change. A simple, clean and consistent routine can help this glam gal prepare for any special event without deprivation.

Find it in the Guide: Skip the afternoon caffeine and opt to hydrate inside and out. Aim to drink 16-24 oz. of water and spritz on Rosewater Rejuvenating Mist to instantly rejuvenate your skin!

"Everyday life is hard," said LeVeque. "As a working mom, I get it. Life is busy, and we need to be able to trust the producers of our food and go-to products to make the right choices to benefit our lives through what we put in and on our bodies, every day. And sometimes, we need a little help with inspiration to spice up our daily routines with new, healthy meals and activities. That's what "Body Love Every Day" is all about!"

In 2018, NOW and LeVeque launched a first-of-its kind interactive smoothie builder based on LeVeque's signature Fab Four nutrition formula, highlighted in her first book, to help people start their day with a sustainable, healthy habit. Access to the smoothie builder with LeVeque's favorite products is also available on the Body Love Insiders webpage.

NOW offers more than 1,400 products, from functional foods and supplements to sports nutrition and health and beauty products, as well as essential oils. All products are available online at nowfoods.com or at fine health food stores nationwide.

ABOUT NOW®:

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition and health and beauty products. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality, and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After more than 50 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

ABOUT KELLY LEVEQUE:

Kelly LeVeque (@bewellbykelly) is a holistic nutritionist, wellness expert, and celebrity health coach based in Los Angeles, California. Guided by a practical and always optimistic approach, Kelly helps clients improve their health, achieve their goals and develop sustainable habits to live a healthy and balanced life. Kelly is a regular contributor for numerous health, wellness and lifestyle publications. She rounded out her education with a number of other certifications including being certified as a Health Coach through The Institute for Integrative Nutrition, certified as a 200 Hr Yoga Instructor though American Yoga School and NSCA-Certified Personal Trainer® (NSCA-CPT)® through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

