NOW® Partners with Top Experts to Empower People to Feel Their Best Every Day

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW® has been empowering the healthy living community for more than 55 years and today, is thrilled to launch its curated collective of experts to inspire people to live well every day. The experts, who include New York Times Bestselling Author and "Goal Digger" Podcast Host Jenna Kutcher, Celebrity Holistic Health Coach and "Body Love" Author Kelly LeVeque, Inclusive Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Author of "Eating From Our Roots" Maya Feller, and Fitness Expert Danielle Pascente, offer actionable advice and wellness tips from their own daily routines to help people feel fueled, focused and feeling good at nowfoods.com/experts.

"This is my 7th year in partnership with NOW, and I truly believe they are a trusted wellness solution for everyone," said LeVeque. "I know most people strive to live well every day, and it helps to know there's a supportive company who can meet their needs throughout the day with a broad portfolio of only the highest quality and affordable natural products."

LeVeque continues: "As a busy Mom of three boys under five, I turn to NOW morning through night, starting with my morning routine of coffee with Inulin to help meet my fiber needs, then a Fab Four™ smoothie to balance blood sugar with a variety of NOW's protein and fiber options including chia seeds and psyllium husk powder, and in the evening when I bathe the boys, we're all about the Calming Lavender Gentle Baby Shampoo + Body Wash. At the end of the day, I can feel good knowing NOW has my back with go-to products that meet our needs."

Visit nowfoods.com/experts for an inside look at the day-to-day moments and thoughtful encouragement from the experts to show that each day isn't perfect, but it's the small changes and steps in the process that add up to conquering goals and aspirations, and ultimately helping people find their purpose and live their best each day. Whether it's prioritizing more mindful daily movement, creating non-negotiable self-care habits, or finding nutrient-dense foods and supportive supplements to fill nutrition gaps, the experts deliver on relatable tips and advice.

"Throughout my entrepreneurial journey, health often got bumped to the backseat. But when I embraced wellness, it was like discovering a secret superpower and unlocked a new version of myself," said Kutcher. "As someone who's always sharing online, having the energy and vitality to connect with my audience is key. That's where NOW swoops in, making me the healthiest, most vibrant version of myself—mind, body, and spirit. With NOW, I'm fueled up to keep spreading inspiration and expanding my reach every day!"

With more than 1,400 products, from wholesome foods and supplements to supportive self-care and essential oils, NOW is a total wellness solution for whole body care. All NOW products are exhaustively tested to ensure purity, potency, efficacy and safety.

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition, health and beauty products, and essential oils. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After more than 55 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

