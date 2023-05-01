NOW® Partners with Top Wellness Experts to Launch You're Enough NOW Campaign

Peloton Instructor Emma Lovewell, Celebrity Health Coach Kelly LeVeque, and Functional Medicine Practitioner Dr. Will Cole Will Inspire People to Feel Fulfilled, Nourished and Strong

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW® has been empowering the healthy living community for 55 years and is thrilled to launch its "You're Enough NOW" campaign during Mental Health Awareness Month (May). Long to-do lists and daily stressors can leave many feeling taxed and overwhelmed. Prioritizing our health matters, so NOW Wellness Experts including Peloton Instructor Emma Lovewell (@emmalovewell), Celebrity Health Coach Kelly LeVeque (@bewellbykelly) and Functional Medicine Practitioner Dr. Will Cole (@drwillcole) will be providing simple and approachable wellness tips and inspiration to help people cope with their busy lifestyles, feel confident with what they've achieved, and most importantly, realize that we are all enough right NOW.

You're Enough NOW Campaign

Starting today, the campaign features FREE and exclusive workouts, lifestyle tips, recipes and more, all packaged into two months of downloadable content available on nowfoods.com/experts.

"We can easily lose ourselves in the hustle and bustle of our busy days and while we're working so hard, it feels like we're never doing enough," said Alana Horinko, Senior Public Relations Manager at NOW. "Letting that negative self-talk takeover can do a number on our self-esteem, so we've worked closely with our wellness experts to offer a free two-month calendar of inspirational and actionable content geared to get us on a healthier track for our mind and body."

Just a preview of what people can get: Lovewell – a first-time author with her book "Live Learn Love Well," also available this month – gives people an inside look at her mantra of making progress a win every day and a glimpse of her off-the-bike routines; LeVeque makes good nutrition simple and delicious with her Fab Four™ lunches and nutrient-packed smoothies, while sharing how she sets her intentions each morning and her secrets for fitting in snackable fitness; and Dr. Cole shares good-feeling vibes with his mid-day energizing mantras and mood-boosting habits. In addition to these experts, NOW's longtime fitness partner, Lindsey Bomgren (@nourishmovelove) created eight new total-body workouts only available at nowfoods.com/experts.

"I'm thrilled to continue my partnership with NOW, to help people feel their best on their wellness journey," said Lovewell, a first-time author of "Live Learn Love Well" available this month. "My book speaks to my personal stories of mental and physical wellbeing, while focusing on the idea of choosing progress over perfection. With this mindset it's important to have trusted products and brands you can rely on like NOW to support you in all aspects of your routines. Their products help me feel good and focused every day."

With more than 1,400 products, from wholesome foods and supplements to supportive self-care and essential oils, NOW is a total wellness solution for whole body care. All NOW products are exhaustively tested to ensure purity, potency, efficacy and safety.

With more than 1,400 products, from wholesome foods and supplements to supportive self-care and essential oils, NOW is a total wellness solution for whole body care. All NOW products are exhaustively tested to ensure purity, potency, efficacy and safety.

NOW products are available online at nowfoods.com, Amazon, or at fine health food stores and natural retailers nationwide.

ABOUT NOW®:

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition, health and beauty products, and essential oils. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After 55 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

ABOUT EMMA LOVEWELL:

Emma Lovewell is a globally-renowned Peloton fitness instructor, athlete and founder of Live Learn Lovewell. She's also a first-time author of "Live Learn Love Well" (May 2, 2023). Emma cultivates a well-balanced life through healthy food and an active lifestyle. She's a former professional dancer and advocates for movement and sweat. Wellness to Emma means finding harmony among mental, physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing, and reminding herself and others it's always about progress, not perfection. Emma's wellness platform, Live Learn Lovewell, is a place for people to experiment, learn and grow while on their own personal wellness journey, filled with recipes, lifestyle and beauty tips, travel/adventures, and some of her favorite playlists.

