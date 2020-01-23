Now pre-selling: modern homes in Bothell, WA

HOMES AT SIRES RIDGE

Six floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms, up to 3,713 square feet

Open layouts with large windows

Linear fireplaces, basement rec rooms, bonus rooms, lofts, covered patios and modern interior finishes

"Sires Ridge is ideally situated within a stone's throw of everything that attracts people to the Seattle metro area" said John Merlino, Century Communities' Washington division president. "People are also going to love how bright, open and livable these floor plans are."

Sires Ridge is located at 19300 Grannis Road, Bothell, WA 98012.

For more information, call 425.275.5115. By appointment only.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.centurycommunities.com

