Now Ready for Prime Time: All-new NFL Kickoff™ Slot Machine by Aristocrat Gaming™ Debuts on Oklahoma Casino Floors

News provided by

Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Game Play Available at Locations Across the State with Additional Class II Markets Coming Soon

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aristocrat Gaming began installation of the much-anticipated NFL Kickoff slot machines to casino floors across the state of Oklahoma with other Class II markets following shortly thereafter. The second game in the NFL-themed slot machines portfolio comes on the heels of Aristocrat Gaming unveiling NFL Super Bowl Jackpots™ for the first time earlier this month.

NFL Kickoff on the RELM XL™ 5- Reel is the first bespoke NFL licensed title for Class II on a premium cabinet, and the exciting gameplay adds football-specific elements to bring players closer to the game. The exciting gameplay creates bonus opportunities where casino players can get into the Red Zone Bonus for an opportunity to score a touchdown. This great feature is accompanied by a Wheel Spin feature and Red Zone Spins.

The new game will expand across Class II markets in the coming months, and casino players can find locations carrying NFL Kickoff by visiting aristocratgaming.com/us/play/nfl-slots.

"We're excited to bring NFL Kickoff to casino partners and NFL fans alike across the entire state of Oklahoma and beyond," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "The game captures many of the thrilling elements of an NFL game and the bonus feature presents a unique chance to score a touchdown while playing as their favorite team."

Aristocrat Gaming is committed to responsible gameplay, with a comprehensive company program focused on strong compliance, empowering customers and casino players, and investing in innovation to help lift the bar. For more information, visit aristocrat.com/responsible-gameplay.

In addition, the NFL hosts an extensive, integrated league-wide responsible betting public awareness program. For more information about responsible gambling tools and resources, visit responsibleplay.org, hosted by the National Council on Problem Gambling

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS
For Aristocrat
Chelsea Eugenio: [email protected]
For NFL:
Liana Bailey: [email protected]

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

