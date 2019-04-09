Now Ready: Lightning Fast Data Performance For Panoply Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoply , the smart cloud data warehouse built for SMBs and startups, is happy to announce the release an update to the company's lightning fast data ingestion engine.

With the added performance, Panoply's customers now enjoy the quickest time to insights afforded to data consumers everywhere. After two years of successful results , garnering praise from customers and industry analysts alike , Panoply is launching a brand new version to the company's Data Ingestion Engine.

Panoply's Data Ingestion Engine is part of the company's patent-pending data management AI, which runs our built-in data ingestion process (see: ETL vs ELT ) for data sources connected to Panoply.

With Panoply's AI focused and machine learning (ML) powered optimizations, we've made data ingestion up to 3x faster.

"The Data Ingestion Engine is a cornerstone of Panoply's built-in ETL. We're constantly working on upgrades to ensure our clients continue to receive a smooth data ingestion experience as we continue to enhance reliability and performance."

- Roi Avinoam, Panoply Co-Founder and CTO

What does the Data Ingestion Engine mean for your business? A smarter, more responsive data platform

Using the updated Data Ingestion Engine means even more successful - and quicker, data source ingestions, resulting in overall quicker time to actionable insights. In short, your data pipeline will run even faster, getting you to business insights with lightning speed. This means all the teams and various lines of business at your company that rely on fresh and accurate data will continue to get the latest, most accurate data they need for their business decisions, but faster.



About Panoply

Panoply's mission is to make every business data-driven. That's why the company created the only data warehouse built for small businesses that automates all three key aspects of the data stack: ingestion, management, and query optimization. With Panoply, anyone can set up a data warehouse to collect and combine all their data in minutes, on their own, without help from IT or engineering. Panoply is based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, is privately held and funded by investors such as Intel Capital, 500 Startups, Blumberg Capital and C5 Capital.

