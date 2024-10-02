Now Scheduling Admissions: South Coast Behavioral Health, Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- South Coast Behavioral Health is excited to announce the opening of its newest addiction and mental health treatment facility in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. This facility marks South Coast's fifth location, further extending its reach and capacity to provide comprehensive care for those battling substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.

The Oklahoma City location will offer a full spectrum of services, including medical detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs. South Coast Behavioral Health's trauma-informed, evidence-based treatment model combines traditional therapeutic approaches with holistic care, ensuring clients receive personalized care at every step of their recovery journey.

"We recognized a growing need among our clients from Oklahoma for more accessible, high-quality care. With this new location in the heart of Oklahoma City, we can now provide the same exceptional addiction treatment closer to home," said Joel Strulovics, Managing Partner at South Coast Behavioral Health. "This expansion allows us to bring over a decade of expertise in addiction recovery to the local community."

Management of the facility will be headed by Clinical Director Ciarra Dozier, an Oklahoma native who brings over a decade of trauma-based addiction treatment to the position.

South Coast Behavioral Health Oklahoma City will offer tailored treatment programs grounded in evidence-based therapies and individualized treatment plans. Clients will also have access to local sober living arrangements to support their transition from treatment to independent living. With a client-first philosophy, the facility is designed to provide a peaceful and supportive setting for recovery and personal growth.

As an out-of-network provider, South Coast Oklahoma City will accept private insurance plans with out-of-network benefits and private pay options. South Coast Behavioral Health is committed to making care as accessible as possible to those ready to start their journey toward recovery.

South Coast Behavioral Health is under the Aliya Health Group portfolio, which offers prospective clients and their families behavioral health resources, cutting edge treatment methods, and 21 locations nationwide.

