Now Selling In LA's Panorama City: Vesper Village

PANORAMA CITY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that Vesper Village, a new community in the popular LA suburb of Panorama City, is now selling—offering 24 single-family homesites and three inspired two-story floor plans for homebuyers to choose from.

COMMUNITY INFORMATION:

New homes from the $500s

3 to 4 bedrooms

Approx. 1,410 to 1,570 sq. ft.

Model home now open for tour

Hundreds of personalization options, with complimentary design assistance at the Richmond American Home Gallery™

AREA INFORMATION:

Conveniently situated between the 405 and 5 freeways, Vesper Village boasts easy access to LAX, Hollywood Burbank Airport, and Amtrak and Metrolink stations. Residents will also enjoy nearby parks, schools, shopping and dining.

Address: 9763 Vesper Avenue, Panorama City, CA 91402

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, California, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

