NOW® Survey Reveals 2025's Top Wellness and Health Priorities

Trusted Natural Products Manufacturer Finds Supplements for More Energy, Fitness Support, Better Sleep and Weight Management Among Top Priorities for Consumers; Shares Smarter Shopping Tips

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new consumer survey commissioned by leading natural products manufacturer NOW® (Suzy.com, October 2024) reveals that energy is set to dominate wellness priorities in 2025, with more than half of the respondents (56%) seeking supplements to boost their energy levels and keep up with their busy lives. Fitness support (37%), better sleep (36%), and weight management support (31%) also ranked high on the list as people are focused on achieving overall well-being. The survey also highlighted a shift toward proactive health, with 52% of respondents prioritizing healthy aging in their 30's or earlier. As interest in holistic health grows to support longevity, consumers turn to trusted solutions to stay energized, balanced, and feeling their best every day.

NOW® BioCell Collagen®

"NOW is your go-to for all your health and wellness needs, with a huge variety of the highest quality and thoroughly tested products to choose from," said DJ Blatner, NOW Wellness Expert and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN). "What's really impressive is that NOW performs 31,000 tests every month from raw ingredients to finished products. You can trust what's on the label is exactly in the bottle, giving you peace of mind with every purchase."

Blatner recommends some supplements from NOW to support consumers' stated wellness priorities.* As always, it's important to consult a doctor and/or healthcare professional when starting or changing a supplement routine:

NOW products are available online at nowfoods.com, Amazon, or at fine health food stores and natural retailers nationwide.

Seventy-five percent of Americans take dietary supplements (CRN Survey), and as the market grows with many products to shop from, finding high-quality, trusted, and safe options will always remain important.

Here, Blatner shares six tips on how to find a trusted and quality brand when purchasing supplements:

Check for Certifications: Look for GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) and third-party certification logos like Informed Sport or USDA Organic on the label or website. NOW exceeds FDA-established GMP standards and invests in third-party seals and certifications. Avoid Outlandish Claims or Proprietary Blends: Steer clear of supplements with exaggerated claims or proprietary blends. NOW supports its label claims with scientific data. Review Product Testing Information: Choose brands that share detailed quality control and testing processes online. For example, NOW performs over 31,000 tests monthly, from raw ingredients to finished products, many in ISO-accredited third-party labs. Learn more about their quality commitment here. Look for Trademarked Ingredients: Brands that use some trademarked ingredients enhance credibility, safety, and efficacy, as they are supported by clinical research from the ingredient suppliers. Buy from Reliable Sources: Purchase directly from the manufacturer's website or trusted retailers to ensure product authenticity and proper handling. Check for Expert Support: Make sure the brand is backed by trusted experts with real credentials. If experts are mentioned, take a moment to look them up and confirm they're qualified in health and wellness.

For more information about NOW, from products to its world-class labs, visit: nowfoods.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About NOW®

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,500 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition, health and beauty products, and essential oils. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After more than 55 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

Media Contact:

Courtney LaPorta

NOW®

[email protected]

708-899-0668

SOURCE NOW®