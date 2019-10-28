Now That's Just Grand: Introducing the Rail Baron Charter - Your Own Private Train

WILLIAMS, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Something special and truly unique just rolled onto the Grand Canyon Railway in Williams, Arizona: The Rail Baron Charter, a private train comprised of three ultra-luxurious 1940s and 1950s railcars. The train set, consisting of a rear open-aired observation car (The Kansas); a parlor/café and lounge car (The Utah); and a coveted vista dome/sleeper car (The California) will be available for charters for the first time ever from Williams to one of the seven Natural Wonders of the World, the Grand Canyon, beginning November 1, 2019.

In addition, two other historic rail cars will be made available for charters: The Santa Fe a luxury parlor/lounge/café car; and the Max Biegert, also a luxury parlor car with an open-air rear platform. Charters even have a choice of engines – a traditional diesel engine or a magnificent steam engine.

It's perfect for corporate events, wedding parties, groups of families and friends, civic organizations, birthdays, anniversaries, retirement parties, class reunions, or other milestone moments. The five cars can accommodate 200 guests because there is lots of "living room" and full-on bedrooms and galleys (kitchens) on this train set.

Grand Canyon Railway is not a tourist railroad or heritage museum – it's an everyday working passenger railroad that runs 65 miles from Williams (itself on historic Route 66) to within steps of the South Rim of Grand Canyon.

Charters include an engineer, brakeman, conductor, and passenger service attendant to provide for every need. It's possible to add stops along the way (on sidings) for a Chuck Wagon dinner, bar service, live entertainment, custom food service (these passenger cars have kitchens) a personal chef, or even to have a sleepover in the private sleeping cars.

These fully restored historic train cars feature fine fabrics, hand-crafted teak and fine wood interiors, china and real silverware, televisions and satellite radio.

While there are a variety of options when it comes to chartering a train (time, number of passenger cars food, sleepover options, etc.), prices for a full charter with 200 people can cost less than $160 per person.

So if you ever wanted your very own train, call 928-635-5700 or visit https://www.thetrain.com/charters/.

For more information about the Grand Canyon Railway, visit https://www.thetrain.com/ or call 1-800-THE-TRAIN (843-8724).

Photo caption: Interior parlor of The Kansas, a rear open-aired observation rail car. Credit: Xanterra Travel Collection / Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel

