NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! PRESENTS 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! Vol. 82' AND 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A DECADE! 2000s' BOTH ALBUMS OUT MAY 6

NOW 82 features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists including GAYLE's "abc (nicer)," Lil Nas X's "THAT'S WHAT I WANT," Taylor Swift's "Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," tracks from Post Malone, The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Doja Cat, Tate McRae, and more. Each numerical NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits. NOW 82 features 6 hot tracks from David Kushner, Jesse Murph, Justus Bennetts, Alaina Castillo, Blessing, and Eddie Benjamin.

NOW! That's What I Call A Decade! 2000s celebrates the biggest artists and hits of the 2000s! The album includes music from Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Black Eyed Peas, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, and more and is the ultimate throwback collection.

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 82

abc (nicer) - GAYLE THATS WHAT I WANT - Lil Nas X One Right Now (feat. The Weeknd) - Post Malone Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift Woman - Doja Cat Have Mercy - Chlöe I Hate U - SZA Closer (feat H.E.R.) - Saweetie Big Energy - Latto When I'm Gone - Alesso & Katy Perry Sacrifice - The Weeknd Shivers - Ed Sheeran she's all i wanna be - Tate McRae Light Switch - Charlie Puth Enemy - Imagine Dragons, JID & League of Legends You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton Miserable Man - David Kushner Always Been You - Jesse Murph Don't Trip (feat. GAYLE) - Justus Bennetts sad girls always finish first - Alaina Castillo Freak - Blessing Weatherman - Eddie Benjamin

NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 2000s

Oops!... I Did It Again - Britney Spears I Kissed A Girl - Katy Perry Just Dance (feat. Colby O'Donnis) - Lady Gaga Bye Bye Bye - *NSYNC I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas SexyBack - Justin Timberlake Low (feat. T-Pain) - Flo Rida Survivor - Destiny's Child Family Affair - Mary J. Blige Thong Song - Sisqo It Wasn't Me (feat. Ricardo Ducent) - Shaggy Dilemma (feat. Kelly Rowland ) - Nelly U Got It Bad - Usher This Love - Maroon 5 Party In The USA - Miley Cyrus Since U Been Gone - Kelly Clarkson Kryptonite - 3 Doors Down The Reason - Hoobastank Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse How To Save A Life - The Fray

SOURCE UMe