NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Biggest Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! 66' To Be Released Friday, May 4

'NOW 66' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Migos, Meghan Trainor, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Jason Aldean, Camila Cabello, Maroon 5, Imagine Dragons, Miguel feat. Travis Scott, Khalid feat. Normani, The Chainsmokers, Niall Horan, Lauv, and 5 Seconds Of Summer.

'NOW 66' also includes five free up-and-coming "NOW Presents What's Next" New Music Preview bonus tracks from Calum Scott feat. Leona Lewis, Mayssa Karaa, Arlissa feat. Jonas Blue, Ruel, and Walkney. Previewing tomorrow's biggest hits, "NOW Presents What's Next" has introduced major developing artists to NOW's enthusiastic, highly engaged audience, including Walk The Moon, Hot Chelle Rae, Hunter Hayes, Capitol Cities, A Great Big World, and Shawn Mendes, among others.

Celebrating 20 years of unprecedented American success this year, NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has generated sales exceeding 250 million albums worldwide, including more than 100 million in the U.S. alone. All 65 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOW That's What I Call Music! 66

1. Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey The Middle 2. Meghan Trainor No Excuses 3. Migos Stir Fry 4. Dua Lipa New Rules 5. Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton Say Something 6. Camila Cabello Never Be The Same 7. Demi Lovato Tell Me You Love Me 8. Maroon 5 Wait 9. Imagine Dragons Whatever It Takes 10. Khalid feat. Normani Love Lies 11. Miguel feat. Travis Scott Sky Walker 12. The Chainsmokers Sick Boy 13. Niall Horan On The Loose 14. Lauv I Like Me Better 15. 5 Seconds Of Summer Want You Back 16. Jason Aldean You Make It Easy NOW Presents What's Next

17. Calum Scott feat. Leona Lewis You Are The Reason 18. Mayssa Karaa Broken Lines 19. Arlissa feat. Jonas Blue Hearts Ain't Gonna Lie 20. Ruel Don't Tell Me 21. Walkney Lucia Rose

