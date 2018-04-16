NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Biggest Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! 66' To Be Released Friday, May 4

'NOW 66' Showcases 16 Major Current Hits And Five Bonus "NOW Presents What's Next" Tracks

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, presents today's biggest hits on NOW That's What I Call Music! 66, set for digital and CD release on Friday, May 4.

NOW That's What I Call Music! 66 is available now for preorder: https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW66

'NOW 66' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Migos, Meghan Trainor, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Jason Aldean, Camila Cabello, Maroon 5, Imagine Dragons, Miguel feat. Travis Scott, Khalid feat. Normani, The Chainsmokers, Niall Horan, Lauv, and 5 Seconds Of Summer.

'NOW 66' also includes five free up-and-coming "NOW Presents What's Next" New Music Preview bonus tracks from Calum Scott feat. Leona Lewis, Mayssa Karaa, Arlissa feat. Jonas Blue, Ruel, and Walkney. Previewing tomorrow's biggest hits, "NOW Presents What's Next" has introduced major developing artists to NOW's enthusiastic, highly engaged audience, including Walk The Moon, Hot Chelle Rae, Hunter Hayes, Capitol Cities, A Great Big World, and Shawn Mendes, among others.

Celebrating 20 years of unprecedented American success this year, NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has generated sales exceeding 250 million albums worldwide, including more than 100 million in the U.S. alone. All 65 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOW That's What I Call Music! 66


1.  Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

The Middle

2.  Meghan Trainor

No Excuses

3.  Migos

Stir Fry

4.  Dua Lipa

New Rules

5.  Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton

Say Something

6.  Camila Cabello 

Never Be The Same

7.  Demi Lovato

Tell Me You Love Me

8.  Maroon 5

Wait

9.  Imagine Dragons

Whatever It Takes

10.  Khalid feat. Normani

Love Lies

11.  Miguel feat. Travis Scott

Sky Walker

12.  The Chainsmokers

Sick Boy

13.  Niall Horan

On The Loose

14.  Lauv

I Like Me Better

15.  5 Seconds Of Summer

Want You Back

16.  Jason Aldean

You Make It Easy

NOW Presents What's Next


17. Calum Scott feat. Leona Lewis

You Are The Reason

18. Mayssa Karaa

Broken Lines

19. Arlissa feat. Jonas Blue

Hearts Ain't Gonna Lie

20. Ruel

Don't Tell Me

21. Walkney

Lucia Rose

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-thats-what-i-call-music-presents-todays-biggest-hits-on-now-thats-what-i-call-music-66-to-be-released-friday-may-4-300628291.html

