NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! 72' And 'NOW That's What I Call 80s Hits & Remixes'

News provided by

NOW That's What I Call Music!/UMe

Oct 07, 2019, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! 72, will be released on CD and digitally on October 25. On the same date, NOW That's What I Call 80s Hits & Remixes will be released on CD and digitally.

Preorder NOW:
NOW That's What I Call Music! 72 (CD, Digital): https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW72PR
NOW That's What I Call 80s Hits & Remixes (CD, Digital): https://NOW.lnk.to/80sHitsAndRemixesPR

'NOW 72' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande & Social House, Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lil Tecca, DaBaby, Post Malone f/Young Thug, Khalid f/John Mayer, Sam Smith, Normani, Marshmello & Kane Brown, MAX & Quinn XCII, Panic! At The Disco, Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD, and Zara Larsson.

'NOW 72' also includes five free up-and-coming "NOW What's Next" New Music Preview bonus tracks from Emma Charles, Lolo Zouaï, Frawley, Polo G and Tjayi, and John Lihndal. Previewing tomorrow's biggest hits, "NOW What's Next" has introduced major developing artists to NOW's enthusiastic, highly engaged audience, including Billie Eilish, Walk The Moon, Hot Chelle Rae, Hunter Hayes, Capitol Cities, A Great Big World, George Ezra, and Shawn Mendes, among others.

Check out the 'NOW 72' album trailer here: https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW72PR/YouTube

'NOW 80s Hits & Remixes' presents an ideal 18-track lineup of decade-defining megahits, including A-ha's "Take On Me," Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," Kenny Loggins' "Footloose," Rob Base/DJ EZ Rock's "It Takes Two," Salt N Pepa's "Push It," and many more.

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 103 million in the U.S. alone. 69 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOW That's What I Call Music! 72

1.  Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Senorita

2.  Ariana Grande & Social House

Boyfriend

3.  Taylor Swift

You Need To Calm Down

4.  Jonas Brothers

Only Human

5.  Post Malone f/Young Thug

Goodbyes

6.  Lil Tecca

Ransom

7.  DaBaby

Suge

8.  Lil Nas X

Panini

9.  Khalid f/John Mayer

Outta My Head

10. Sam Smith

How Do You Sleep?

11. Normani

Motivation

12. MAX & Quinn XCII

Love Me Less

13. Panic! At The Disco

Hey Look Ma, I Made It

14. Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD

Hate Me

15. Zara Larsson

All The Time

16. Marshmello & Kane Brown

One Thing Right

NOW What's Next:

17. Emma Charles

Vertigo

18. Lolo Zouaï

Caffeine

19. Frawley

Easy

20. John Lihndal

All Day

21. Polo G and Tjayi

Pop Out

NOW That's What I Call 80s Hits & Remixes

1. A-ha

Take On Me

2. Kenny Loggins

Footloose

3. Rob Base/DJ EZ Rock

It Takes Two

4. Billy Ocean

Caribbean Queen

5. Sheila E

A Love Bizarre

6. Cameo

Word Up

7. Johnny Kemp

Just Got Paid (12" Mix)

8. Kool & The Gang

Fresh

9. SOS Band

Take Your Time (Do It Right)

10.Human League

(Keep Feeling) Fascination

11. Whitney Houston

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

12. Cyndi Lauper

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

13. Earth, Wind & Fire

Let's Groove

14. Dead Or Alive

You Spin Me Around

15. Salt N Pepa

Push It

16. Ready For The World

Oh Sheila

17. Nu Shooz

I Can't Wait

18. Men Without Hats

Safety Dance

SOURCE NOW That's What I Call Music!/UMe

