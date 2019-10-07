NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! 72' And 'NOW That's What I Call 80s Hits & Remixes'

Preorder NOW : NOW That's What I Call Music! 72 (CD, Digital): https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW72PR NOW That's What I Call 80s Hits & Remixes (CD, Digital): https://NOW.lnk.to/80sHitsAndRemixesPR

'NOW 72' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande & Social House, Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lil Tecca, DaBaby, Post Malone f/Young Thug, Khalid f/John Mayer, Sam Smith, Normani, Marshmello & Kane Brown, MAX & Quinn XCII, Panic! At The Disco, Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD, and Zara Larsson.

'NOW 72' also includes five free up-and-coming "NOW What's Next" New Music Preview bonus tracks from Emma Charles, Lolo Zouaï, Frawley, Polo G and Tjayi, and John Lihndal. Previewing tomorrow's biggest hits, "NOW What's Next" has introduced major developing artists to NOW's enthusiastic, highly engaged audience, including Billie Eilish, Walk The Moon, Hot Chelle Rae, Hunter Hayes, Capitol Cities, A Great Big World, George Ezra, and Shawn Mendes, among others.

'NOW 80s Hits & Remixes' presents an ideal 18-track lineup of decade-defining megahits, including A-ha's "Take On Me," Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," Kenny Loggins' "Footloose," Rob Base/DJ EZ Rock's "It Takes Two," Salt N Pepa's "Push It," and many more.

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 103 million in the U.S. alone. 69 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOW That's What I Call Music! 72 1. Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Senorita 2. Ariana Grande & Social House Boyfriend 3. Taylor Swift You Need To Calm Down 4. Jonas Brothers Only Human 5. Post Malone f/Young Thug Goodbyes 6. Lil Tecca Ransom 7. DaBaby Suge 8. Lil Nas X Panini 9. Khalid f/John Mayer Outta My Head 10. Sam Smith How Do You Sleep? 11. Normani Motivation 12. MAX & Quinn XCII Love Me Less 13. Panic! At The Disco Hey Look Ma, I Made It 14. Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD Hate Me 15. Zara Larsson All The Time 16. Marshmello & Kane Brown One Thing Right NOW What's Next : 17. Emma Charles Vertigo 18. Lolo Zouaï Caffeine 19. Frawley Easy 20. John Lihndal All Day 21. Polo G and Tjayi Pop Out

NOW That's What I Call 80s Hits & Remixes 1. A-ha Take On Me 2. Kenny Loggins Footloose 3. Rob Base/DJ EZ Rock It Takes Two 4. Billy Ocean Caribbean Queen 5. Sheila E A Love Bizarre 6. Cameo Word Up 7. Johnny Kemp Just Got Paid (12" Mix) 8. Kool & The Gang Fresh 9. SOS Band Take Your Time (Do It Right) 10.Human League (Keep Feeling) Fascination 11. Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With Somebody 12. Cyndi Lauper Girls Just Wanna Have Fun 13. Earth, Wind & Fire Let's Groove 14. Dead Or Alive You Spin Me Around 15. Salt N Pepa Push It 16. Ready For The World Oh Sheila 17. Nu Shooz I Can't Wait 18. Men Without Hats Safety Dance

