NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! 72' And 'NOW That's What I Call 80s Hits & Remixes'
Oct 07, 2019, 10:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! 72, will be released on CD and digitally on October 25. On the same date, NOW That's What I Call 80s Hits & Remixes will be released on CD and digitally.
'NOW 72' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande & Social House, Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lil Tecca, DaBaby, Post Malone f/Young Thug, Khalid f/John Mayer, Sam Smith, Normani, Marshmello & Kane Brown, MAX & Quinn XCII, Panic! At The Disco, Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD, and Zara Larsson.
'NOW 72' also includes five free up-and-coming "NOW What's Next" New Music Preview bonus tracks from Emma Charles, Lolo Zouaï, Frawley, Polo G and Tjayi, and John Lihndal. Previewing tomorrow's biggest hits, "NOW What's Next" has introduced major developing artists to NOW's enthusiastic, highly engaged audience, including Billie Eilish, Walk The Moon, Hot Chelle Rae, Hunter Hayes, Capitol Cities, A Great Big World, George Ezra, and Shawn Mendes, among others.
'NOW 80s Hits & Remixes' presents an ideal 18-track lineup of decade-defining megahits, including A-ha's "Take On Me," Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," Kenny Loggins' "Footloose," Rob Base/DJ EZ Rock's "It Takes Two," Salt N Pepa's "Push It," and many more.
NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 103 million in the U.S. alone. 69 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.
|
NOW That's What I Call Music! 72
|
1. Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
|
Senorita
|
2. Ariana Grande & Social House
|
Boyfriend
|
3. Taylor Swift
|
You Need To Calm Down
|
4. Jonas Brothers
|
Only Human
|
5. Post Malone f/Young Thug
|
Goodbyes
|
6. Lil Tecca
|
Ransom
|
7. DaBaby
|
Suge
|
8. Lil Nas X
|
Panini
|
9. Khalid f/John Mayer
|
Outta My Head
|
10. Sam Smith
|
How Do You Sleep?
|
11. Normani
|
Motivation
|
12. MAX & Quinn XCII
|
Love Me Less
|
13. Panic! At The Disco
|
Hey Look Ma, I Made It
|
14. Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD
|
Hate Me
|
15. Zara Larsson
|
All The Time
|
16. Marshmello & Kane Brown
|
One Thing Right
|
NOW What's Next:
|
17. Emma Charles
|
Vertigo
|
18. Lolo Zouaï
|
Caffeine
|
19. Frawley
|
Easy
|
20. John Lihndal
|
All Day
|
21. Polo G and Tjayi
|
Pop Out
|
NOW That's What I Call 80s Hits & Remixes
|
1. A-ha
|
Take On Me
|
2. Kenny Loggins
|
Footloose
|
3. Rob Base/DJ EZ Rock
|
It Takes Two
|
4. Billy Ocean
|
Caribbean Queen
|
5. Sheila E
|
A Love Bizarre
|
6. Cameo
|
Word Up
|
7. Johnny Kemp
|
Just Got Paid (12" Mix)
|
8. Kool & The Gang
|
Fresh
|
9. SOS Band
|
Take Your Time (Do It Right)
|
10.Human League
|
(Keep Feeling) Fascination
|
11. Whitney Houston
|
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
|
12. Cyndi Lauper
|
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
|
13. Earth, Wind & Fire
|
Let's Groove
|
14. Dead Or Alive
|
You Spin Me Around
|
15. Salt N Pepa
|
Push It
|
16. Ready For The World
|
Oh Sheila
|
17. Nu Shooz
|
I Can't Wait
|
18. Men Without Hats
|
Safety Dance
