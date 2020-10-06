NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76' And 'NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas'
Oct 06, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76, will be released October 23 on CD and digitally. NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas is available now on CD and digitally, and will be released on crystal-clear 2LP vinyl on October 23.
Available NOW:
NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas (CD, Digital): NOW.lnk.to/RBChristmas
Preorder NOW:
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76 (CD, Digital): NOW.lnk.to/NOW76
NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas (crystal-clear 2LP vinyl): NOW.lnk.to/RBChristmas
'NOW 76' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Taylor Swift's "cardigan," Maroon 5's "Nobody's Love," Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky," tracks from Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, BENEE, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, and more. Each numeric NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits; NOW 76 features 5 hot new tracks from Shaylen, Whitney Woerz, Peach Tree Rascals, Dempsey Hope, and Pretty Awkward.
Check out the album trailer here: https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW76/YouTube
NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas presents 18 holiday tracks by the world's biggest R&B stars, including John Legend's version of "Silver Bells," The Temptations' "Silent Night," Stevie Wonder's "Someday At Christmas," tracks by The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Jackson 5 and more. The release will also be available on crystal-clear 2LP vinyl.
NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.
|
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76
|
1.
|
cardigan
|
Taylor Swift
|
2.
|
Nobody's Love
|
Maroon 5
|
3.
|
Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)
|
Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
|
4.
|
Supalonely (f. Gus Dapperton)
|
BENEE
|
5.
|
Rain On Me
|
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
|
6.
|
Breaking Me
|
Topic & A7S
|
7.
|
Mamacita
|
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul
|
8.
|
Midnight Sky
|
Miley Cyrus
|
9.
|
Come & Go
|
Juice WRLD & Marshmello
|
10.
|
Bang!
|
AJR
|
11.
|
my future
|
Billie Eilish
|
12.
|
ily (f. Emilee)
|
Surf Mesa
|
13.
|
Past Life
|
Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez
|
14.
|
Lose Somebody
|
Kygo & OneRepublic
|
15.
|
One Margarita
|
Luke Bryan
|
16.
|
Die From A Broken Heart
|
Maddie & Tae
|
NOW Presents What's Next:
|
17.
|
Forgive Myself
|
Shaylen
|
18.
|
Weirdos
|
Whitney Woerz
|
19.
|
Mariposa
|
Peach Tree Rascals
|
20.
|
Elephant In The Room (f. gnash)
|
Dempsey Hope
|
21.
|
Bored
|
Pretty Awkward
|
NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas
|
1.
|
Silver Bells
|
John Legend
|
2.
|
Joy To The World
|
Whitney Houston, Georgia Mass Choir
|
3.
|
Happy Seasons
|
Earth, Wind & Fire
|
4.
|
This Christmas
|
Donny Hathaway
|
5.
|
Silent Night
|
The Temptations
|
6.
|
White Christmas
|
The O'Jays
|
7.
|
The Christmas Song
|
Babyface
|
8.
|
Every Year, Every Christmas
|
Luther Vandross
|
9.
|
Let It Snow
|
Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight
|
10.
|
Someday At Christmas
|
Stevie Wonder
|
11.
|
Please Come Home For Christmas
|
James Brown
|
12.
|
Back Door Santa
|
Clarence Carter
|
13.
|
Merry Christmas Baby
|
Otis Redding
|
14.
|
Presents For Christmas
|
Solomon Burke
|
15.
|
I Want To Come Home For Christmas
|
Marvin Gaye
|
16.
|
It's Christmas Time
|
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
|
17.
|
My Favorite Things
|
The Supremes
|
18.
|
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
|
Jackson 5
|
NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas
|
2LP
|
DISC 1
|
Side A
|
1.
|
Silver Bells
|
John Legend
|
2.
|
Joy To The World
|
Whitney Houston, Georgia Mass Choir
|
3.
|
Happy Seasons
|
Earth, Wind & Fire
|
4.
|
This Christmas
|
Donny Hathaway
|
Side B
|
5.
|
Silent Night
|
The Temptations
|
6.
|
White Christmas
|
The O'Jays
|
7.
|
The Christmas Song
|
Babyface
|
8.
|
Every Year, Every Christmas
|
Luther Vandross
|
9.
|
Let It Snow
|
Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight
|
DISC 2
|
Side A
|
1.
|
Someday At Christmas
|
Stevie Wonder
|
2.
|
Please Come Home For Christmas
|
James Brown
|
3.
|
Back Door Santa
|
Clarence Carter
|
4.
|
Merry Christmas Baby
|
Otis Redding
|
Side B
|
5.
|
Presents For Christmas
|
Solomon Burke
|
6.
|
I Want To Come Home For Christmas
|
Marvin Gaye
|
7.
|
It's Christmas Time
|
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
|
8.
|
My Favorite Things
|
The Supremes
|
9.
|
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
|
Jackson 5
SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises