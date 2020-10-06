NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76' And 'NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas'

Available NOW: NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas (CD, Digital): NOW.lnk.to/RBChristmas Preorder NOW: NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76 (CD, Digital) : NOW.lnk.to/NOW76 NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas (crystal-clear 2LP vinyl): NOW.lnk.to/RBChristmas 'NOW 76' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Taylor Swift's "cardigan," Maroon 5's "Nobody's Love," Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky," tracks from Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, BENEE, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, and more. Each numeric NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits; NOW 76 features 5 hot new tracks from Shaylen, Whitney Woerz, Peach Tree Rascals, Dempsey Hope, and Pretty Awkward.

Check out the album trailer here: https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW76/YouTube

NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas presents 18 holiday tracks by the world's biggest R&B stars, including John Legend's version of "Silver Bells," The Temptations' "Silent Night," Stevie Wonder's "Someday At Christmas," tracks by The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Jackson 5 and more. The release will also be available on crystal-clear 2LP vinyl.

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOWThatsMusic.com

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76

1. cardigan Taylor Swift 2. Nobody's Love Maroon 5 3. Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat) Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo 4. Supalonely (f. Gus Dapperton) BENEE 5. Rain On Me Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande 6. Breaking Me Topic & A7S 7. Mamacita Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul 8. Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus 9. Come & Go Juice WRLD & Marshmello 10. Bang! AJR 11. my future Billie Eilish 12. ily (f. Emilee) Surf Mesa 13. Past Life Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez 14. Lose Somebody Kygo & OneRepublic 15. One Margarita Luke Bryan 16. Die From A Broken Heart Maddie & Tae





NOW Presents What's Next:





17. Forgive Myself Shaylen 18. Weirdos Whitney Woerz 19. Mariposa Peach Tree Rascals 20. Elephant In The Room (f. gnash) Dempsey Hope 21. Bored Pretty Awkward

NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas





1. Silver Bells John Legend 2. Joy To The World Whitney Houston, Georgia Mass Choir 3. Happy Seasons Earth, Wind & Fire 4. This Christmas Donny Hathaway 5. Silent Night The Temptations 6. White Christmas The O'Jays 7. The Christmas Song Babyface 8. Every Year, Every Christmas Luther Vandross 9. Let It Snow Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight 10. Someday At Christmas Stevie Wonder 11. Please Come Home For Christmas James Brown 12. Back Door Santa Clarence Carter 13. Merry Christmas Baby Otis Redding 14. Presents For Christmas Solomon Burke 15. I Want To Come Home For Christmas Marvin Gaye 16. It's Christmas Time Smokey Robinson & The Miracles 17. My Favorite Things The Supremes 18. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus Jackson 5

NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas

2LP

DISC 1

Side A 1. Silver Bells John Legend 2. Joy To The World Whitney Houston, Georgia Mass Choir 3. Happy Seasons Earth, Wind & Fire 4. This Christmas Donny Hathaway

Side B 5. Silent Night The Temptations 6. White Christmas The O'Jays 7. The Christmas Song Babyface 8. Every Year, Every Christmas Luther Vandross 9. Let It Snow Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight

DISC 2

Side A 1. Someday At Christmas Stevie Wonder 2. Please Come Home For Christmas James Brown 3. Back Door Santa Clarence Carter 4. Merry Christmas Baby Otis Redding





Side B 5. Presents For Christmas Solomon Burke 6. I Want To Come Home For Christmas Marvin Gaye 7. It's Christmas Time Smokey Robinson & The Miracles 8. My Favorite Things The Supremes 9. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus Jackson 5

