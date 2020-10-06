NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76' And 'NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas'

Oct 06, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76, will be released October 23 on CD and digitally. NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas is available now on CD and digitally, and will be released on crystal-clear 2LP vinyl on October 23.

Available NOW:
NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas (CD, Digital): NOW.lnk.to/RBChristmas 

Preorder NOW:
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76 (CD, Digital): NOW.lnk.to/NOW76
NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas (crystal-clear 2LP vinyl): NOW.lnk.to/RBChristmas

'NOW 76' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Taylor Swift's "cardigan," Maroon 5's "Nobody's Love," Miley Cyrus' "Midnight Sky," tracks from Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, BENEE, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, and more. Each numeric NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits; NOW 76 features 5 hot new tracks from Shaylen, Whitney Woerz, Peach Tree Rascals, Dempsey Hope, and Pretty Awkward.

Check out the album trailer here: https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW76/YouTube 

NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas presents 18 holiday tracks by the world's biggest R&B stars, including John Legend's version of "Silver Bells," The Temptations' "Silent Night," Stevie Wonder's "Someday At Christmas," tracks by The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Jackson 5 and more. The release will also be available on crystal-clear 2LP vinyl.

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 76

1.

cardigan

Taylor Swift

2.

Nobody's Love

Maroon 5

3.

Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)

Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

4.

Supalonely (f. Gus Dapperton)

BENEE

5.

Rain On Me

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

6.

Breaking Me

Topic & A7S

7.

Mamacita

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul

8.

Midnight Sky

Miley Cyrus

9.

Come & Go

Juice WRLD & Marshmello 

10.

Bang!

AJR

11.

my future

Billie Eilish

12.

ily (f. Emilee)

Surf Mesa

13.

Past Life

Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez

14.

Lose Somebody

Kygo & OneRepublic

15.

One Margarita

Luke Bryan

16.

Die From A Broken Heart

Maddie & Tae



NOW Presents What's Next:



17.

Forgive Myself

Shaylen

18.

Weirdos

Whitney Woerz

19.

Mariposa

Peach Tree Rascals

20.

Elephant In The Room (f. gnash)

Dempsey Hope

21.

Bored

Pretty Awkward 

NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas



1.

Silver Bells

John Legend

2.

Joy To The World

Whitney Houston, Georgia Mass Choir 

3.

Happy Seasons

Earth, Wind & Fire

4.

This Christmas

Donny Hathaway

5.

Silent Night

The Temptations

6.

White Christmas

The O'Jays

7.

The Christmas Song

Babyface

8.

Every Year, Every Christmas

Luther Vandross

9.

Let It Snow

Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight 

10.

Someday At Christmas

Stevie Wonder

11.

Please Come Home For Christmas

James Brown

12.

Back Door Santa

Clarence Carter

13.

Merry Christmas Baby

Otis Redding

14.

Presents For Christmas

Solomon Burke

15.

I Want To Come Home For Christmas

Marvin Gaye

16.

It's Christmas Time

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

17.

My Favorite Things

The Supremes

18.

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Jackson 5 

NOW That's What I Call Music! R&B Christmas


2LP

DISC 1

Side A

1.

Silver Bells

John Legend

2.

Joy To The World

Whitney Houston, Georgia Mass Choir

3.

Happy Seasons

Earth, Wind & Fire

4.

This Christmas

Donny Hathaway

Side B

5.

Silent Night

The Temptations

6.

White Christmas

The O'Jays

7.

The Christmas Song

Babyface

8.

Every Year, Every Christmas

Luther Vandross

9.

Let It Snow

Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight


DISC 2

Side A

1.

Someday At Christmas

Stevie Wonder

2.

Please Come Home For Christmas

James Brown

3.

Back Door Santa

Clarence Carter

4.

Merry Christmas Baby

Otis Redding



Side B

5.

Presents For Christmas

Solomon Burke

6.

I Want To Come Home For Christmas

Marvin Gaye

7.

It's Christmas Time

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

8.

My Favorite Things

The Supremes

9.

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Jackson 5

