NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 78'
Celebrate The Best Of The 90s With 'NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s'
Apr 13, 2021, 10:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 78, will be released April 30 on CD and digitally. On the same date, NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s will also be available on CD and digitally.
Preorder NOW:
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 78 (CD, Digital): https://now.lnk.to/NOW78
NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s (CD, Digital): https://now.lnk.to/Decade1990s
'NOW 78' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license," Taylor Swift's "willow," Ariana Grande's "34+35," SZA's "Good Days," tracks from The Weeknd, Glass Animals, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and more. Each numeric NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits; NOW 78 features 7 hot new tracks from Mimi Webb, Leyla Blue, Tone Stith, Peach PRC, Camino, Twin XL and a special bonus track from new K-pop stars TRI.BE.
Check out the album trailer here: https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW78/YouTubePR
NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s celebrates 1990-1999 with 18 of the decade's biggest chart-topping hits, including Aerosmith's "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," Lenny Kravitz's "American Woman," Mariah Carey's "Vision Of Love," Sheryl Crow's "All I Wanna Do" and Smash Mouth's "All Star."
NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.
NOWThatsMusic.com
|
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 78
|
1.
|
Olivia Rodrigo
|
drivers license
|
2.
|
Justin Bieber & benny blanco
|
Lonely
|
3.
|
Taylor Swift
|
Willow
|
4.
|
Ariana Grande
|
34+35
|
5.
|
Dua Lipa
|
We're Good
|
6.
|
Ava Max
|
My Head & My Heart
|
7.
|
The Weeknd
|
Save Your Tears
|
8.
|
Jason Derulo
|
Take You Dancing
|
9.
|
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa
|
Prisoner
|
10.
|
Doja Cat
|
Streets
|
11.
|
SZA
|
Good Days
|
12
|
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear
|
my ex's best friend
|
13.
|
The Kid LAROI
|
WITHOUT YOU
|
14.
|
CJ
|
Whoopty
|
15.
|
Glass Animals
|
Heat Waves
|
16.
|
Luke Combs
|
Better Together
|
NOW Presents What's Next:
|
17.
|
Mimi Webb
|
Reasons
|
18.
|
Leyla Blue
|
What A Shame
|
19.
|
Tone Stith
|
Devotion
|
20.
|
Peach PRC
|
Josh
|
21.
|
Camino
|
Burning Fire
|
22.
|
Twin XL
|
Slow Heart
|
23.
|
TRI.BE
|
DOOM DOOM TA
|
NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s
|
1.
|
Mariah Carey
|
Vision Of Love
|
2.
|
Sheryl Crow
|
All I Wanna Do
|
3.
|
Blind Melon
|
No Rain
|
4.
|
New Radicals
|
You Get What You Give
|
5.
|
Lenny Kravitz
|
American Woman
|
6.
|
Spin Doctors
|
Little Miss Can't Be Wrong
|
7.
|
Smash Mouth
|
All Star
|
8.
|
Britney Spears
|
...Baby One More Time
|
9.
|
Will Smith
|
Gettin' Jiggy Wit It
|
10.
|
Montell Jordan
|
This Is How We Do It
|
11.
|
Boyz II Men
|
I'll Make Love To You
|
12
|
Whitney Houston
|
I Will Always Love You
|
13.
|
All 4 One
|
I Swear
|
14.
|
Aerosmith
|
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
|
15.
|
Wilson Phillips
|
Hold On
|
16.
|
Joan Osborne
|
One Of Us
|
17.
|
Blues Traveler
|
Runaround
|
18.
|
Sublime
|
What I Got
