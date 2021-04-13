NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 78'

Celebrate The Best Of The 90s With 'NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s'

News provided by

Universal Music Enterprises

Apr 13, 2021, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 78, will be released April 30 on CD and digitally. On the same date, NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s will also be available on CD and digitally.

‘NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 78’ and ‘NOW That’s What I Call A Decade! 1990s’ Available April 30

Preorder NOW:
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 78 (CD, Digital): https://now.lnk.to/NOW78 
NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s (CD, Digital): https://now.lnk.to/Decade1990s 

'NOW 78' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license," Taylor Swift's "willow," Ariana Grande's "34+35," SZA's "Good Days," tracks from The Weeknd, Glass Animals, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and more. Each numeric NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits; NOW 78 features 7 hot new tracks from Mimi Webb, Leyla Blue, Tone Stith, Peach PRC, Camino, Twin XL and a special bonus track from new K-pop stars TRI.BE.

Check out the album trailer here: https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW78/YouTubePR

NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s celebrates 1990-1999 with 18 of the decade's biggest chart-topping hits, including Aerosmith's "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," Lenny Kravitz's "American Woman," Mariah Carey's "Vision Of Love," Sheryl Crow's "All I Wanna Do" and Smash Mouth's "All Star."

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOWThatsMusic.com 
Follow @NowThatsMusic on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 78



1.

Olivia Rodrigo

drivers license

2.

Justin Bieber & benny blanco 

Lonely

3.

Taylor Swift

Willow

4.

Ariana Grande

34+35

5.

Dua Lipa

We're Good

6.

Ava Max

My Head & My Heart

7.

The Weeknd

Save Your Tears

8.

Jason Derulo

Take You Dancing

9.

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa 

Prisoner

10.

Doja Cat

Streets

11.

SZA

Good Days

12

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear 

my ex's best friend

13.

The Kid LAROI

WITHOUT YOU

14.

CJ

Whoopty 

15.

Glass Animals

Heat Waves

16.

Luke Combs

Better Together



NOW Presents What's Next:



17.

Mimi Webb

Reasons

18.

Leyla Blue

What A Shame

19.

Tone Stith

Devotion

20.

Peach PRC  

Josh

21.

Camino

Burning Fire

22.

Twin XL

Slow Heart

23.

TRI.BE

DOOM DOOM TA



NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s



1.

Mariah Carey

Vision Of Love

2.

Sheryl Crow

All I Wanna Do

3.

Blind Melon

No Rain

4.

New Radicals

You Get What You Give

5.

Lenny Kravitz

American Woman

6.

Spin Doctors

Little Miss Can't Be Wrong

7.

Smash Mouth

All Star

8.

Britney Spears

...Baby One More Time

9.

Will Smith

Gettin' Jiggy Wit It

10.

Montell Jordan

This Is How We Do It

11.

Boyz II Men

I'll Make Love To You

12

Whitney Houston

I Will Always Love You

13.

All 4 One

I Swear

14.

Aerosmith

I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

15.

Wilson Phillips

Hold On

16.

Joan Osborne

One Of Us

17.

Blues Traveler

Runaround

18.

Sublime

What I Got

SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises

Related Links

umusic.com

Also from this source

CREAM - 'GOODBYE TOUR - LIVE AT THE FORUM 1968'...

2Pac's Quadruple-Platinum Release 'Until The End Of Time' Makes...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics