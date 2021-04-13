NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 78'

Preorder NOW: NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 78 (CD, Digital): https://now.lnk.to/NOW78 NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s (CD, Digital): https://now.lnk.to/Decade1990s

'NOW 78' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license," Taylor Swift's "willow," Ariana Grande's "34+35," SZA's "Good Days," tracks from The Weeknd, Glass Animals, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and more. Each numeric NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits; NOW 78 features 7 hot new tracks from Mimi Webb, Leyla Blue, Tone Stith, Peach PRC, Camino, Twin XL and a special bonus track from new K-pop stars TRI.BE.

NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s celebrates 1990-1999 with 18 of the decade's biggest chart-topping hits, including Aerosmith's "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," Lenny Kravitz's "American Woman," Mariah Carey's "Vision Of Love," Sheryl Crow's "All I Wanna Do" and Smash Mouth's "All Star."

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 78





1. Olivia Rodrigo drivers license 2. Justin Bieber & benny blanco Lonely 3. Taylor Swift Willow 4. Ariana Grande 34+35 5. Dua Lipa We're Good 6. Ava Max My Head & My Heart 7. The Weeknd Save Your Tears 8. Jason Derulo Take You Dancing 9. Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa Prisoner 10. Doja Cat Streets 11. SZA Good Days 12 Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear my ex's best friend 13. The Kid LAROI WITHOUT YOU 14. CJ Whoopty 15. Glass Animals Heat Waves 16. Luke Combs Better Together





NOW Presents What's Next:





17. Mimi Webb Reasons 18. Leyla Blue What A Shame 19. Tone Stith Devotion 20. Peach PRC Josh 21. Camino Burning Fire 22. Twin XL Slow Heart 23. TRI.BE DOOM DOOM TA





NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 1990s





1. Mariah Carey Vision Of Love 2. Sheryl Crow All I Wanna Do 3. Blind Melon No Rain 4. New Radicals You Get What You Give 5. Lenny Kravitz American Woman 6. Spin Doctors Little Miss Can't Be Wrong 7. Smash Mouth All Star 8. Britney Spears ...Baby One More Time 9. Will Smith Gettin' Jiggy Wit It 10. Montell Jordan This Is How We Do It 11. Boyz II Men I'll Make Love To You 12 Whitney Houston I Will Always Love You 13. All 4 One I Swear 14. Aerosmith I Don't Want To Miss A Thing 15. Wilson Phillips Hold On 16. Joan Osborne One Of Us 17. Blues Traveler Runaround 18. Sublime What I Got

