Now Trending: Notable Looks from Tile of Spain Manufacturers at Coverings 2018

Tile of Spain, the international brand representing 125 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer's Association (ASCER), exhibited a wide variety of new product innovations and trends from 85 Spanish tile manufacturers. Architects, designers and contractors alike emerged from Coverings equipped with a fresh take on what's new in ceramics. As in years past, new tile trends emerged while others maintain their position in the arena.

Notable trends by Tile of Spain manufactures include:

Geometric Shapes. From hexagons to herringbone, geometric shapes are still going strong. Fading, by Harmony, is a comprehensive 20x20cm collection with interplay between overlapping patterns and finishes.

Intriguing geometric patterns awaken the senses with Oset's Andorra Collection. This stone-inspired fish scale pattern design is frost resistant and ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

Mosaics are still a highly sought after format. The Allure Collection by Onix is a prime example of how combining sophisticated palettes with refined finishes creates design perfection.

One of the more prominent trends on the heels of Coverings is marble. Museum's new Santana Collection exhibits a strong veined pattern on a restful background that lends surfaces a bold personality. Similarly, Inalco's Azalai Collection emulates fine marble whose powerful intensity exudes elegance.

Natural looks are in abundance. Fanal's Fusta series mimics the look of pressed wood chips; bringing a raw and natural look to floors and walls. The polished glazed porcelain is available in a 45x118cm format.

Maintaining its position in the arena is the wood look. Fine examples of trending wood looks can be seen in the Ceiba Collection from Cicogres as well as the Sonoma Collection from Pamesa. The beauty of wood reflected in ceramic tiles has a timeless prevalence.

The D'Anticatto Collection by Natucer brings a modern twist to old world charm. The warmth and comfort of each piece adds value to the highest standards of quality and its distinguished, enduring aesthetic. The rustic and slightly aged look gives depth and character to any space.

Finally, the Resort Collection by Vives solidifies that the cement look is here to stay. A perfect combination of industrial and refined, cement tiles have evolved to create more sophisticated visuals in both indoor and outdoor settings.

The 2018 Spanish Pavilion was organized and sponsored by ASCER, the Professional Association of Ceramic Tile Manufacturers from Spain, and ICEX Spain Trade and Investment. Coverings 2019 will be held April 9-12 in Orlando, Florida.

For press information and high-resolution images visit: http://bit.ly/TOSCoverings18

For more information, contact info@tileofspainusa.com or visit tileofspainusa.com.

Connect with Tile of Spain on Facebook, Google+ and Instagram at TileofSpainUSA; and on Twitter and Pinterest at TileofSpain.

About Tile of Spain

In Spain, tile makers labor as they have for centuries – pushing their passion for design and innovation to new levels of artisanship. With one of the purest and strongest domestic clays available, Spanish manufacturers have an unparalleled ability to make the end product more diverse. From rustic handmade forms; to technical facades that cool buildings and clean the air; to the impossibly slim, sustainable recycled and ink jet masterpieces that fire the imagination. The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association (ASCER) is the private organization whose primary objective is to support Spain's ceramic tile manufacturers and the industry as a whole by stewarding and promoting the Tile of Spain brand worldwide. A strong global leader, the ceramic tile industry of Spain comprises of over 125 manufacturers concentrated primarily in the province of Castellón. For more about tile produced in Spain, contact Tile of Spain Center at the Trade Commission of Spain, 2655 Le Jeune Road, Suite 1114, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Call 305-446-4387 or visit http://www.tileofspainusa.com.

For photography, interviews or questions, please contact Kelly Doyle at 609-490-0999 x15 or kdoyle@frankadvertisingus.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-trending-notable-looks-from-tile-of-spain-manufacturers-at-coverings-2018-300653017.html

SOURCE Tile of Spain

Related Links

http://www.tileofspainusa.com

