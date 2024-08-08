Now We're Baking: Vicious Biscuit Revolutionizes Breakfast/Brunch Franchising

Fast-Casual Phenom Opens First Franchise and Reveals Second Quarter Successes

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicious Biscuit, the hottest fast-casual biscuit franchise, is excited to share its remarkable growth and achievements in the second quarter of 2024.

In a significant expansion move, Vicious Biscuit opened its first franchise location in Akron, Ohio, marking a major step forward in its national franchise strategy. "Opening our first franchise location is a milestone that sets the tone for our expansion strategy. Much hard work and planning brought us to this point. We waited until we had the right team, the right systems, and the best partners to ensure that each franchisee has the tools they need for success," said George McLaughlin, CEO and co-founder of Vicious Biscuit. "Launching our Akron location marks the exciting start of our franchise rollout which will bring Vicious Biscuit's unique dining experience, bold flavors and southern hospitality to new communities nationwide."

Since launching its franchising program in early 2023, in partnership with Pivotal Growth Partners, Vicious Biscuit is on track to reach 75 locations within the next five years in key markets across the United States, including South Carolina, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Utah.

The brand continues to build a solid foundation for its franchisees with the opening of its seventh corporate location in Columbia, South Carolina. "Having corporate locations lets us test and perfect our processes and customer service. This way, when we bring franchisees onboard, they're entering a business that's already set up for success," said Amanda Kahalehoe, Chief Operating Officer for Vicious Biscuit.

Awards and Recognition

Vicious Biscuit has been recognized on the 2024 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers list for the first time, ranking at #74. This distinction honors the brand's innovative approach to menu development and technology integration in the fast-casual sector.

The brand was also named to The 40/40 List for 2024: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals and won "Best Biscuits in Charleston" for the fifth consecutive year.

Leadership and Innovation

Doinita Leahu , Director of Training at Vicious Biscuit, was named to QSR's 28 Young Leaders to Watch list for 2024. Leahu, native of Romania , quickly moved up through the ranks at Chick-fil-A before joining Vicious Biscuit. She has been instrumental in maintaining high training standards and supporting the opening of new stores.

, Director of Training at Vicious Biscuit, was named to QSR's 28 Young Leaders to Watch list for 2024. Leahu, native of , quickly moved up through the ranks at Chick-fil-A before joining Vicious Biscuit. She has been instrumental in maintaining high training standards and supporting the opening of new stores. Amanda Kahalehoe , featured in Franchise Update's article "Female Mentors: Leading the Next Gen to the C-Suite," continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the brand's marketing strategies.

, featured in Franchise Update's article "Female Mentors: Leading the Next Gen to the C-Suite," continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the brand's marketing strategies. George McLaughlin , Vicious Biscuit's CEO and co-founder, was featured on the Emerging Brands Podcast. He discussed the strategic vision behind the brand's growth.

Vicious Biscuit: Still to Come

As Vicious Biscuit moves forward, the focus remains on supporting the recently signed franchisees through the site selection process and ensuring the successful opening of upcoming locations in Gonzales, LA; Fishers, IN; and Hattiesburg, MS.

Vicious Biscuit is seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join the ranks of its breakfast revolutionaries and help spread its Vicious hospitality across the U.S. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.viciousbiscuitfranchise.com.

About Vicious Biscuit

Born from the visionary minds of veteran restaurateur George McLaughlin and biscuit innovator Michael Greeley in 2018, this trailblazing fast-casual franchise breakfast brand and biscuits are anything but ordinary. Vicious Biscuit serves up a menu that's as unapologetically bold as it is delicious. Our locations, rooted in Southern tradition, offer a warm welcome and embody our commitment to unparalleled hospitality. Our award-winning biscuits have garnered numerous "Best Biscuit" accolades, and our fierce flavor combinations are featured on The Cooking Channel's "Food Paradise." To learn more about the Vicious Biscuit franchising opportunity, visit www.viciousbiscuitfranchise.com.

About Pivotal Growth Partners

With a combined 50+ years of experience, Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) has led emerging brands to position themselves for accelerated growth, maximizing brand and shareholder value. As a full-service growth and development consultant firm, PGP's team of experts builds on a brand's strengths through the development of systems, processes, people, and culture to collectively drive sustainable growth within the organization. In 2022, PGP was recognized in Inc. magazine's Inaugural 2022 Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe with a proven track record for supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com.

