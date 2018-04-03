Now You Can Buy Alcohol Using A Hashtag - You're Welcome.

D'USSÉ's partnership with Saucey demonstrates the steps the brand is taking to be at the forefront of the social trend in efforts to be increasingly more innovative when reaching consumers. As one of the most prestigious handcrafted brands in the category, D'USSÉ appeals to both an older generation of cognac enthusiasts, along with a younger group of inquisitive drinkers who appreciate the complexity and approachability of the spirit. Offering a new way of purchasing the product allows D'USSÉ to retain and grow its consumer base by providing an engaging and streamlined option to enjoy D'USSÉ V.S.O.P. via social media and the expedient Saucey delivery service.

"This D'USSÉ partnership with Saucey and Boost Inc. marks a major achievement in the alcohol space," said Ned Duggan, Vice President and Brand Managing Director of D'USSÉ. "Giving our consumers the ability to order the spirit with simple engagement on social media platforms puts the brand in front of our target audience and the product in their hands in a seamless manner."

Technological innovation has radically transformed how we live our lives – from ridesharing to online education to meal kits – and now Saucey has transformed the alcohol space with the on-demand model, giving you the alcohol you want, whenever and wherever you want it.

"The alcohol industry continues to shift towards on-demand and online sales, and we are thrilled to continue meeting that demand with on-demand delivery and nation-wide shipping," said Chris Vaughn, CEO and co-founder of Saucey. "We've always been about finding new and interesting ways to reach customers and make the process as easy as possible, and this partnership is undoubtedly another step in the right direction."

"Your content is your commerce," said Daniel Abas, CEO and Founder of Boost Inc. "Boost transforms all content and social media into instant points of sale using hashtags. You take this incredible product, add unparalleled delivery efficiencies and wrap that purchase experience into hashtag #DUSSE100 - you've got commerce at the speed of information."

Consumers will be able to begin ordering D'USSÉ V.S.O.P. on Tuesday APRIL 3rd. To buy, text hashtag #DUSSE100 to 81000. First time users will complete a one time express checkout via mobile web. Registered Boost users with connected Twitter and Instagram accounts can comment or tweet #DUSSE100 on social media posts where the V.S.O.P 750 mL bottle is available for sale and simply reply via text with "YES" to confirm their order. The partnership will run through Summer 2018.

About SAUCEY

Saucey is the technology and logistics platform bringing the $150 B/year retail alcohol industry online. By combining the pricing and selection of big box retail with personalization and the convenience of 30-minute delivery, Saucey provides the easiest, fastest and most reliable way to shop for alcohol. As the only pure-play e-commerce and delivery offering in the alcohol industry, Saucey's platform consolidates buying behavior, capturing 5X the purchase occasions compared to traditional brick n' mortar retailers, while unlocking consumer data insights for brands. Backed by leading institutional investors, Saucey currently serves Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, San Diego, Sacramento, and Chicago with 30-minute delivery, and ships nationwide. Learn more at Saucey.com.

About D'USSÉ:

D'USSE [dew-say] is a bold new expression of Cognac that dares the palate like never before. Born from the prestigious Chateau de Cognac, France, D'USSE blends over 200 years of tradition with the inspiration of a passionate Cellar Master who set out to create his own legacy. The D'USSE Cognac range consists of VSOP (Very Superior Old Pale) and XO (Extra Old) qualities. For more information please visit www.DUSSE.com

About BOOST INC.:

Boost Inc. is an invisible e-commerce platform that creates instant points of sale everywhere using #hashtags. No apps, no links, no checkouts. Learn more at www.boo.st.

