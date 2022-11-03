Now You Can Color Your Dry Hair While Nourishing It: GK Hair Juvexin Cream Color

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frequent hair coloring can put strain on your hair if you don't you aren't conscious of the products you are using. Just as you're trying to achieve a new, lustrous hair color or refresh your grown out, faded roots, the damage can sweep in and leave you with dry, brittle, damaged hair that is frayed and unruly. The chemicals present in your hair color and lighteners take a toll on your fragile mane and damage it to the core if you are not careful. You might be sitting there, wondering if there's any way you can achieve your desired look without frying your hair with chemicals.

GK Hair Juvexin Cream Color

The answer is yes, you can, with GK Hair Juvexin Cream Colors . Unlike a typical drugstore hair color box, Juvexin Cream Colors are infused with Juvexin, the signature keratin of the brand, that is anti-aging for the hair. The color formula blends Juvexin with ceramides to protect your hair strands during the coloring process and keeps it aptly nourished. A vast range of permanent to demi-permanent hair colors consisting of 87+ different shades from natural to high fashion fantasy, Juvexin Cream Colors deliver exceptional results, leaving your hair healthy, glossy, and fully nourished with a vibrant hue.

The brand also formulates Color Masques that provide deep nourishment to your hair while depositing vibrant lavender or red tones to your hair. The GK Hair lightening range consists of a variety of lightening powders and a cream that quickly and efficiently lighten your hair to the desired level of lift without stripping the hair of its natural moisture. These innovative formulas are tried and trusted by industry salon professionals around the world providing the professionals with the tools to expand their creativity and provide exceptional results in lightening services.

