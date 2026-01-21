NOWADAYS APPOINTS CHRISTOPHER FORSTER-SMITH AS DIRECTOR OF REGULATORY AFFAIRS

Former TTB Regulatory Leader Tapped to Help Guide the Future of Hemp-Derived THC Beverages Amid Evolving Policy Landscape

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, a fast-growing THC-infused beverage brand, today announces the hire of Christopher Forster-Smith as Director of Regulatory Affairs. In this newly created position, he will play a key role in guiding the company in developing a strong, durable and responsible regulatory framework for hemp-derived THC beverages at both the federal and state levels.

Christopher Forster-Smith, new Director of Regulatory Affairs for Nowadays

The addition of Forster-Smith comes at a critical time for the company, as hemp regulation has taken center stage at both the state and federal levels. Working closely with Nowadays' General Counsel & Head of Regulatory Affairs, Michelle Bodian, he will be crucial in advancing the company's regulatory strategy for the longevity of this category. His work will also involve leveraging best practices from alcohol regulations, creating a reasonable tax structure for THC beverages, and advocating cross-functionally alongside supply chain partners, alcohol trade associations and other industry stakeholders.

"Creating this new role and bringing on Chris is a strategic move we're making to ensure the long-term viability and success of this category," said Justin Tidwell, CEO & Founder of Nowadays. "We're at a moment where thoughtful regulation of hemp-derived THC beverages is essential to long term success of the category. Chris' experience and deep understanding of frameworks and policy related to alcohol make him uniquely qualified to help us navigate the current environment."

Forster-Smith joins Nowadays with extensive experience navigating complex regulatory systems. He previously served in a senior capacity with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), where his work focused on alcohol regulation, compliance and taxation. Having spent over eight years at the government agency, he gained expertise in alcohol and managed all cannabis and hemp related policies and issues for the Regulations and Rulings Division. In addition to his TTB tenure, he also holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from The Johns Hopkins University. This background provides Forster-Smith a clear understanding of how durable, consumer-protective regulatory frameworks are built and maintained, positioning him well to help guide the hemp THC category towards a responsible and sustainable future.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join Nowadays at such a pivotal time for the industry," said Christopher Forster-Smith, the new Director of Regulatory Affairs for Nowadays. "Drawing on my experience from alcohol regulations, I'm looking forward to working with the team, trade associations, and policymakers in the development of new frameworks that allow hemp THC products to prosper responsibly."

Forster-Smith resides in Baltimore and officially began his role on January 20, 2026. To learn more about Nowadays, visit trynowadays.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @trynowadays and TikTok at @try.nowadays .

About Nowadays

Founded in 2023 by longtime friends and entrepreneurs, Nowadays is one of the fastest-growing THC-infused beverage brands in the U.S. The company exists to put a modern spin on drinking, offering consumers a social alternative that fits how they want to relax, unwind, and connect today. As a category leader, Nowadays is committed to responsible growth, consumer safety, and helping shape a clear, long-term regulatory framework for hemp-derived beverages. The brand can be found in over 10,000 retail doors across legal markets nationwide. For more information, visit trynowadays.com and follow @trynowadays on social media.

