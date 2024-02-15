NowCerts Acquires 20 Miles Inc, Expanding Its Footprint in the Insurance Technology Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Insurance Agency Management system provider, NowCerts, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 20 Miles Inc, a renowned Insurance Vertical CRM company. This strategic move further strengthens NowCerts' commitment to innovation and enhances its capabilities in serving the insurance industry.

"AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) are increasingly becoming mainstream in helping insurance agents manage their daily workflows. With the addition of, new Fusion Automation Center to Nowcerts, we will continue to add new AI and RPA capabilities that result in significant productivity gains across all parts of the Nowcerts platform (AMS, Rater, CRM)."

The acquisition is expected to generate significant value for clients of NowCerts. The integration of NowCerts' robust Agency Management system with 20 Miles Inc's specialized workflow automation technology will provide a seamless, end-to-end workflow automation solution for insurance professionals. Clients can anticipate greater efficiency, enhanced customer engagement, and improved business processes. Both companies look forward to leveraging their collective expertise to drive the insurance industry forward.

"Managing prospect and client relationships is key for an insurance agent to build their book of business and grow their agency revenues," said Khuram Hussain, CEO of 20 Miles Inc. "By now being part of NowCerts Momentum platform, we will be able to provide these capabilities right where an insurance agent lives, namely in the Agency Management System (AMS)."

The deal has been in the making for a while and the two companies have been working on a new fully integrated workflow automation product which is now being launched as Fusion Automation Center. As part of the acquisition, 20 Miles Inc CEO Khuram Hussain will join NowCerts as the Chief Strategy Officer. The 20 Miles team will join NowCerts and continue to support the development and innovation of the Momentum suite of products.

About NowCerts:

NowCerts is a leading Insurance Agency Management system, offering cutting-edge solutions to insurance professionals. The company is dedicated to streamlining operations, enhancing customer service, and driving growth in the insurance industry.

About 20 Miles Inc:

20 Miles Inc is a well-established Insurance Vertical CRM and automation company that specializes in innovative technology solutions for insurance agencies. The company's automation platform is designed to improve client relationships, streamline processes, and boost productivity.

