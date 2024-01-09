NOWDx Submits De Novo Classification Request to the FDA for Its First to Know ™ Over-the-Counter Syphilis Test

News provided by

NOWDx

09 Jan, 2024, 08:04 ET

Company Receives Funding from Labcorp's Venture Fund to Advance Diagnostic Breakthroughs

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NOWDiagnostics (NOWDx), a developer of over-the-counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) diagnostics tests and first-in-class technology and platforms, today announced they have submitted a De Novo Classification Request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the company's First to Know™ at-home syphilis test. Additionally, the company secured a strategic investment from the Labcorp Venture Fund, marking an important milestone in the company's commercialization strategy.

Continue Reading

The development of the First to Know™ syphilis test comes as healthcare experts agree there is a syphilis emergency in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Once thought to be in decline, syphilis is now resurging at an alarming rate. Left untreated, the consequences can be serious, especially for pregnant women.

"We are excited about the FDA submission as we work to bring this syphilis test to market. This test will meet the consumer's demand for faster, more affordable, and accessible tests in the privacy of their home," said Rob Weigle, CEO of NOWDx. "We are also pleased to have Labcorp as an investor and strategic partner as we begin to launch the first of many OTC tests."

"In support of Labcorp's mission to improve health and improve lives, the Labcorp Venture Fund invests in early stage, private companies like NOWDx that are making healthcare more convenient, accessible, affordable and personalized," said Megann Vaughn Watters, Vice President, New Ventures & Strategic Alliances for Labcorp.

NOWDx is in the process of completing a $15M Series B round led by DigitalDx Ventures. "With the Labcorp investment, along with our current investors and new family offices, the round has closed over $12M to date. We look forward to discussing our vision with the attendees at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference," added Weigle.

"The reality of 'touch to test' technology is a game-changer in the large, critical areas of infectious disease and women's health," said Michele Colucci, founder and managing partner of DigitalDx Ventures, a Silicon-Valley based diagnostics fund focusing on earlier, less invasive, more accurate, and affordable medical tests enabling access to healthcare for all. "The powerful combination of NOWDx's proprietary technology and the ability to produce their tests at scale in their state-of-the-art production facility in the tech hub of Bentonville positions the company to be a market leader meeting the growing consumer need."

Weigle and his executive team are attending the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 8-11, 2024. Please contact ([email protected]) for a meeting time.

About NOWDiagnostics (NOWDx)

NOWDiagnostics develops and manufactures "Touch to Test" over-the-counter and point-of-care diagnostic tests that yield results in minutes. NOWDx's patented approach allows for virtually any immunological assay to be accurately performed onsite in one step using a tiny amount of blood or, in some cases, saliva. We envision a world where people have greater access to information concerning their health and well-being and are more comfortable shaping their desired outcomes. NOWDx is committed to changing healthcare by providing accessible, affordable, and accurate consumer testing worldwide. nowdx.com

NOWDx CONTACT:

Todd Grice
[email protected]
717.380.9400 

SOURCE NOWDx

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.