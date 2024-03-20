now.gg and Line Next sign MOU to bring Line Next games, across iOS, Android, PC, Mac and TV, to now.gg

Line Next will bring its existing titles and many titles in development to the now.gg platform

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- now.gg announced a partnership with Line Next to bring several agreed-upon games to now.gg to enable cross-platform play and also constrained free distribution across all major platforms.

The now.gg service is seamlessly integrated into platforms like Telegram and Discord where a large number of users of Web3 based games already exist. This offers a unique way for Line Next to reach these users. Also, the cloud enables seamless integration with the web-based DOSI marketplace from within the games.

Users can enjoy Line Next's games both on Line Next's Digital Commerce platform DOSI and on now.gg.

"When we consider bringing our games to the Web3 ecosystems, distribution and freedom to experiment with different mechanics becomes of great importance to a game developer like us," says Scott Chueng, CEO of Karmaverse.

"We are excited to partner with Line Next. They have some very exciting games in the pipeline. now.gg enables cross-platform play at multiple levels. At a basic level, games can be played across OS platforms like iOS, Android, PC, Mac and TV. But at the next level we also think of Discord, Telegram, WhatsApp and Line as platforms. now.gg seamlessly integrates with these social platforms, replicating the success of mini-games in China's super apps in the western markets," says Rosen Sharma, CEO of now.gg.

About now.gg

now.gg is a cloud gaming platform that offers users the ability to instantly play games with friends, and use a common currency across games on all major gaming ecosystems. Game developers can use now.gg Studio to publish games to the service.

now.gg pioneered cross-platform gaming for mobile games with BlueStacks App Player which recently crossed 1.5B lifetime downloads. now.gg cloud was launched in 2021.

Contact: Aashish Bhatnagar - Head, Brand and PR, now.gg [email protected]

About LINE NEXT Inc.

Based in the United States, LINE NEXT Inc. is focused on growing the global Web3 business. Through building a Web3 ecosystem, LINE NEXT aims to provide new digital experiences and lead the way into the future.

Contact: Wooyoung Choi, General Manager, Line Next [email protected]

