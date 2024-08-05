The game will be available on nowCafe, now.gg's B2C platform for Japan and on now.gg in the US

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- now.gg announced its partnership with Netmarble to bring the collectible RPG Tower of God: New World's cloud version to nowCafe, a cloud and AI driven experience for gamers on LINE. The game will be available on nowCafe via LINE Messenger in Japan and via now.gg in the US, marking the debut of the cloud version of this hugely popular game.

This partnership enables Netmarble to reach a vast cloud gaming audience of over 100 million registered users that can play across multiple platforms including iOS, Android, PC, Mac, Tablet, and TV in the US.

now.gg Announces the Debut of Netmarble’s Tower of God: New World on its Cloud Platform for Japan and USA

For Japan, the game is available on nowCafe, now.g's B2C cloud service for Japan. With nowCafe, Tower of God: New World fans can directly play the game within the LINE Messenger using now.gg's cutting-edge cloud technology, ensuring seamless gameplay and enhanced accessibility.

"We are thrilled to bring Tower of God: New World to nowCafe on LINE Messenger," said Shin-hwa Cho, the Head of Business Group at Netmarble. "This partnership with now.gg allows us to reach a broader audience and provide our fans with an innovative way to experience the game through cloud technology."

"Partnering with Netmarble to launch Tower of God: New World on nowCafe is a significant milestone for us," said Rosen Sharma, CEO at now.gg. "Our goal is to offer gamers an unparalleled experience with the convenience of cloud gaming, and this collaboration exemplifies that commitment."

This partnership underscores now.gg's commitment to providing top-tier gaming experiences by collaborating with leading game developers like Netmarble.

For more information about now.gg contact: [email protected]

About now.gg

now.gg is a cloud gaming platform that offers users the ability to instantly play games with friends, and use a common currency across games on all major gaming ecosystems. now.gg owns many consumer brands globally, including nowCafe in LINE, BlueStacks.com, and CarlBot and FredBoat in Discord. nowCafe is the consumer-facing brand for Japan.

Game developers can use now.gg Studio to publish games to the service to reach a vast userbase. now.gg's B2B service has been available in Japan for a few years.

now.gg pioneered cross-platform gaming for mobile games with BlueStacks App Player which recently crossed 1.5B lifetime downloads. now.gg cloud was launched in 2021.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling: ARISE, Seven Knights Idle Adventure, Tower of God: New World, Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross.

More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2475288/Netmarbles_Tower_of_God.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2475287/now_gg_Logo.jpg

SOURCE now.gg