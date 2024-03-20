now.gg crosses 100M users, announces 0-5% platform fee for iOS, Android, PC, Mac and TV

Users can instantly play games with friends, and use a common currency across games on all major platforms, accelerating adoption & opening up massive distribution for developers

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- now.gg announced it has surpassed 100 million registered users across iOS, Android, PC, Mac and TV, creating the largest cloud gaming platform. Developers can expand their audience by publishing their games to now.gg, and keep 95% to 100% of the game revenue – via a platform fee of 5% for in-game transactions and 0% for transactions on now.gg powered webshops.

Once developers publish their apps to now.gg, they have access to this vast cross-platform user base that can instantly access and play games, watch others play, record gameplay, interact with live games, and use a common currency for in-app purchases across multiple titles. These shared experiences are targeted at the new-age users who seek immersive experiences.

"In China, mini-games have crossed 5B dollars in revenue, led by WeChat and have become the fastest growing segment of gaming. now.gg is enabling developers to replicate the same success in western markets with Discord and Telegram," says Lisa Hanson, President Niko Partners. This opens up massive distribution for game developers and solves the problem of reduced targeting power.

Developers need to simply upload a single version of the game to now.gg, which then does the heavy lifting to transform their game into high-performing cloud experiences for multiple platforms. Once the payments are integrated, a webshop for the game is also automatically generated.

"We have been focused on cross-platform gaming for over a decade. BlueStacks by now.gg, which enables local play for mobile games on PC and Mac, recently crossed 1.5 billion downloads," says Rosen Sharma, CEO of now.gg. "The cloud has taken this to a different level, and we are seeing 8-10 large and Indie developers sign up to publish their games to now.gg every day."

now.gg pioneered cross-platform gaming for mobile games with BlueStacks App Player which recently crossed 1.5B lifetime downloads. now.gg cloud was launched in 2021.

