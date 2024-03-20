now.gg partners with NTT Digital to enhance now.gg Wallet, enabling gifting and payments within games across iOS, Android, Windows, Mac & TV

With a cross-platform wallet, users can seamlessly transact across all platforms without the need to store payments on each platform separately

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- now.gg announced signing an MOU with NTT Digital Inc (NTT Digital) for the introduction of Wallet as a Service into the now.gg wallet. The wallet functionality provided on the now.gg platform allows users to make in-app purchases for games across platforms. In addition, users can send gifts inexpensively and securely, to other users. These gifts may be for web2 or web3.

NTT Digital

"By utilizing NTT Digital's scramberry WALLET for business, we believe we can offer a safer and more secure gaming experience to now.gg users. now.gg is also one of the companies in which NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc., a member of the DOCOMO Group, has invested, and through this alliance, we aim to create further value by leveraging group synergies," says Kenichi Hamana, CEO, NTT Digital.

"We are excited to work closely with NTT Digital Wallet as a Service offering. We use web3 as infrastructure for existing non-web3 mobile games as well as web3 games. This enhances interaction with friends with micro gifting and also enables platform independent payments, the two fundamental pillars of now.gg," says Rosen Sharma, CEO of now.gg

About now.gg

now.gg is a cloud gaming platform that offers users the ability to instantly play games with friends, and use a common currency across games on all major gaming ecosystems. Game developers can use now.gg Studio to publish games to the service.

now.gg pioneered cross-platform gaming for mobile games with BlueStacks App Player which recently crossed 1.5B lifetime downloads. now.gg cloud was launched in 2021.

Contact: Aashish Bhatnagar - Head, Brand and PR, now.gg [email protected]

About NTT Digital

As a web3 enabler, NTT Digital, Inc. will globally promote the creation of an environment in which individuals and companies can easily and safely use web3 services and blockchain technology toward the social implementation of cutting-edge digital technologies.

Contact: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367568/NTT_Digital_nowgg.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367403/now_gg_Logo.jpg

