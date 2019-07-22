Nowigence Launches game-changing Artificial Intelligence platform

"Pluaris is like your personal notepad extracting relevant content from various sources used in your day-to-day work and organizing, storing, and delivering tailored intelligence as per your preferences in ready-to-use formats," added Mr. Bhatia.

With over 2.5 billion GBs of data created daily. 90% of sales leaders cite information overload for missing quotas. So much so that 57% of sales representatives surveyed in 2018 missed their sales quotas the prior year, according to Forbes. To make matters worse, nearly half of a sales representative's time is spent on administrative tasks. The overwhelming amount of information is distracting and slows down the core engines of business, generating sales.

"Our AI product helps you create your own extended memory and provides you the choice to share your notes with your peers or with all the sales professionals within your company. We create institutional memory. It is only when we can recall the conditions that caused past events that we arm ourselves with the capability to predict future scenarios. 90% of the data is textual and conversational. Without systematic extraction and comprehension of signals from text and conversations, further blended with readily available industry-standard quantitative or number-based data sets, no work done previously by sales reps for forecasting their sales and business planning can be accurate or a comprehensive summary of available intelligence," said Bhatia

About Nowigence

Nowigence specializes in automatically comprehending the content of textual and conversational (unstructured) data. 90% of all data is unstructured. Nowigence delivers intelligence by synthesizing bits and pieces of related content in its right context around various topics from myriads of internal and external data sources. Unlike many of our competitors, we allow full control to our users providing them the capabilities to upload or integrate with other IT platforms like CRM or Team Collaboration platforms to bring their own data in various formats, creating an institutional memory. We then use this memory to exploit hidden patterns and generate better decision boundaries. We target sales professionals. The benefits are higher win rates and a significant increase in sales effectiveness and productivity.

About LifeFlip Media

Since 2015, LifeFlip Media has been working with brands and diverse people we find authentic and inspiring. Our goal is to supersede the client/vendor relationship, working together to produce great results. One of the ways we keep our eyes and ears open for our clients is through membership in organizations that work to elevate the quality of communications services. As a member of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), and National Press Club we work to uphold the highest standards of professional and ethical behavior.

