Nowigence Listed in Recent Gartner's Market Guide for Data Intelligence Solutions for Sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowigence , a leader in AI sales intelligence, announced it has been mentioned as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's July 2019 Market Guide for Data Intelligence Solutions for Sales¹.

According to Gartner, "DIS for sales are designed to improve execution of business development planning, prospecting, and account-based marketing initiatives. Application leaders supporting sales technology must understand the market dynamics as well as core, secondary and emerging capabilities before selecting a provider."

Nowigence is an up and coming SaaS company, home to an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) platform. We are amongst the forerunners in the world who can read and comprehend natural languages in real-time. Any language that humans understand is natural language. We utilize large-scale machine learning to automatically extract and synthesize intelligence from textual data and audio transcript (unstructured data). Using high-performance information extraction, our software targets B2B sales reps and their leaders delivering sales intelligence to help them achieve their sales quotas.

"Salespeople have one of the toughest jobs in organizations, their performance is easy to measure, and their inputs are the starting point of almost all business processes, they are the ones that know the customers' needs the best," said Anoop Bhatia, CEO of Nowigence. "We are happy to be mentioned in Gartner's Market Guide for Data Intelligence Solution for Sales. Nowigence brings you the features and benefits of the world's prominent search engines inside your business helping salespeople to work more effectively from quota setting to smarter and faster ways for sales conversion with new customers or through upselling."

