NOWINCLUDED App Marks the Next Chapter in Community-Driven Health Empowerment

The Platform's Evolution, Shaped by Direct Community Feedback, Ensures a Safe Space for Shared Stories and Health Action.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NOWINCLUDED, a health community platform powered by Acclinate, today announced a major milestone in its movement to advance health equity with the continued growth of its dedicated mobile app—a safe digital home shaped directly by the communities it serves. What began years ago as a series of in-person conversations across neighborhoods, churches, and community centers has now evolved into a secure, community-led platform that amplifies voices, builds trust, and empowers action toward better health.

As reliable health information becomes hard to find and public trust in institutions is lost, many Black and Brown communities continue to face significant barriers to care. The NOWINCLUDED app offers a secure, community-driven space designed to help close those gaps—one where members can exchange experiences, find credible resources, and connect with others who understand their journey.

"NOWINCLUDED represents what's possible when technology is built through the lens of lived experience. In doing so, it's advancing equity, trust, and inclusion across the health landscape," said Rosemary Sherrod, Product Lead, Acclinate. "By listening deeply to the people we serve, we turned stories into strategy and technology into trust."

Over the past several years, NOWINCLUDED has connected with its many members through community events, health fairs, and local partnerships across the country. What people shared in those conversations directly shaped the app—guiding how it supports safety, representation, and access to reliable health information rooted in real experience.

The application provides a centralized hub featuring:

Private Health Circles : Discussion forums and direct messaging for peer-to-peer support within health circles.

: Discussion forums and direct messaging for peer-to-peer support within health circles. Amplified Voices : The ability to record and share personal health stories in video formats, transforming narratives into powerful advocacy.

: The ability to record and share personal health stories in video formats, transforming narratives into powerful advocacy. Actionable Health Tools : Direct access to vetted resources, relevant health events, and wellness challenges to take ownership of your well-being.

: Direct access to vetted resources, relevant health events, and wellness challenges to take ownership of your well-being. Mutual Support Networks: By the end of the month, users will be able to launch GoFundMe fundraisers from inside the app—with potential support from 180K+ NOWINCLUDED community members.

"This is how change happens, when lived experience informs real-world decisions," said Tiffany Whitlow, Acclinate's Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer. "Every story shared through NOWINCLUDED helps us move one step closer to a healthcare system that recognizes and responds to the needs of all communities."

NOWINCLUDED's digital evolution is key to its mission to bridge the gap between community trust and real-world health outcomes. By translating shared stories and connections into informed health decisions, NOWINCLUDED is ensuring that the voices of underrepresented communities are included and centered in the future of healthcare.

About NOWINCLUDED

NOWINCLUDED, powered by Acclinate, is a community platform dedicated to empowering 1 million members to take action for better health. It serves as a safe and supportive space for people in underrepresented communities to be heard and supported throughout their health journeys.

