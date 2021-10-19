NowStreaming: A New Podcast on Mental Health for Founders and Small Business Brands

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bettermental, a new podcast devoted to mental health for small business owners, is now streaming on all major platforms. Co-hosts Mike Veny, a certified corporate wellness specialist and Leanna Lee, a future of work and wellbeing writer, leverage their often opposing worlds as patient-experts with chronic mental health challenges and business owners for fresh insights on workplace wellness and healthy business development.

There are 31.5 million small businesses in the United States that provide jobs to nearly half of the country's private workforce, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Today, 1 in 5 adults experience mental illness , according to the National Alliance on Mental Health. The fall season of Bettermental will tackle several topics, including mental health at work, how to have a stress-free reset, and tips on how to lead a healthy work environment away from toxic habits. Episodes are recorded regularly. Interviews and advertising opportunities are available by emailing [email protected] .

"Emotional wellness and mental health are siblings," said Mike Veny, chief executive officer of Mike Veny, Inc. "Bettermental is a unique learning experience for listeners."

"Mental health at work starts with decision-makers willing to take their own and their team's wellness seriously," said Leanna Lee, who explores her experiences as a disabled business owner throughout the podcast. "Wellness benefits are all very well, but a truly healthy business requires a firm foundation, supportive systems, and constant advocacy."

Bettermental.fm Details:

Episode 1: Stress management for business owners (Part 1)

Stress management for business owners (Part 1) Episode 2: How to stop work stress from becoming exhaustion (Part 2)

How to stop work stress from becoming exhaustion (Part 2) Episode 3 : Prevent and manage burnout at work (Part 3)

: Prevent and manage burnout at work (Part 3) Episode 4: A stress-free reset for your business

A stress-free reset for your business Episodes 5: What leading a mentally healthy team looks like

ABOUT LEANNA LEE:

Leanna Lee is a British-American content marketing writer, strategist, and journalist focused on the future of work and wellbeing. She specializes in workplace mental health, remote work tools and strategy, digital nomads and nations, and disability in entrepreneurship. A content marketing writer, she's developed strategic thought leadership content, blogs, and resources for startups and Fortune 500 companies around the world.

She is a member of the American Society of Journalists and Authors (ASJA) and a founding member of Plumia, the first internet country for digital nomads. As a speaker, she's covered mental health management, workplace mental health, and healthy business strategies and practices for local, national, and international events. Learn more at leannaleewriter.com .

ABOUT MIKE VENY:

Certified Corporate Wellness Specialist Mike Veny has a mission to support people in discovering the gift of emotional wellness through unique learning experiences designed to empower personal and professional growth.

Author of the best-selling autobiography, Transforming Stigma: How to Become a Mental Wellness Superhero, his expertise and life experiences have been featured on ABC, NBC, and CBS news. As a 2017 PM360 ELITE Award Winner, he was recognized as one of the 100 most influential people in the healthcare industry.

In addition to being accredited through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training for his company's continuing education programs, Veny is a writer for Corporate Wellness Magazine and HealthCentral.com. His captivating presentations are popular with companies, such as Microsoft, CVS Health, T-Mobile, Heineken, Salesforce and The Wounded Warrior Project. Learn more at www.MikeVeny.com .

