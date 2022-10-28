NowStreaming: Bettermental Podcast Debuts Season Two

HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Season two of Bettermental , a podcast devoted to mental health for small business owners and entrepreneurs, is now streaming on all major platforms. Co-hosts Mike Veny, a Certified Corporate Wellness Specialist™ and future of work and wellbeing writer, Leanna Lee, combine their experiences with chronic mental health challenges and business ownership to offer fresh insights on workplace wellness and healthy business development.

Mike Veny and Leanna Lee, cohosts of Bettermental, now streaming!

"Bettermental is committed to removing mental health and disability stigma in the workplace so that creative small business owners and their teams can work to live well," said Mike Veny, chief executive officer of Mike Veny, Inc.

"We support business and wellness strategies that put workers at the forefront, creating a healthy, inclusive environment for business owners, managers, employees, and independent contractors alike," said Leanna Lee, who explores her experiences as a disabled business owner throughout the podcast.

Episodes are recorded regularly. Interviews and advertising opportunities are available by emailing [email protected] .

Bettermental Season Two Details:

Episode One : Control vs management

ABOUT LEANNA LEE :

Leanna Lee is a British-American content marketing writer, strategist, and journalist focused on the future of work and wellbeing. She specializes in workplace mental health, remote work tools and strategy, digital nomads and nations, and disability in entrepreneurship. A content marketing writer, she's developed strategic thought leadership content, blogs, and resources for startups and Fortune 500 companies around the world. She is a member of the American Society of Journalists and Authors (ASJA) and a founding member of Plumia, the first internet country for digital nomads. As a speaker, she's covered mental health management, workplace mental health, and healthy business strategies and practices for local, national, and international events. Learn more at leannaleewriter.com .

ABOUT MIKE VENY :

Certified Corporate Wellness Specialist™ Mike Veny has a mission to support people in discovering the gift of emotional wellness through unique learning experiences designed to empower personal and professional growth. Author of the best-selling autobiography, Transforming Stigma: How to Become a Mental Wellness Superhero, his expertise and life experiences have been featured on ABC, NBC, and CBS news. As a 2017 PM360 ELITE Award Winner, he was recognized as one of the 100 most influential people in the healthcare industry. In addition to being accredited through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training for his company's continuing education programs, Veny is a writer for Corporate Wellness Magazine and HealthCentral.com. His captivating presentations are popular with companies, such as Microsoft, CVS Health, T-Mobile, Heineken, Salesforce and The Wounded Warrior Project. Learn more at www.MikeVeny.com .

