NowThis Promotes Matt Grandchamp to SVP, Head of Revenue Amid Breakout Year of Growth

Grandchamp's expanded role reflects NowThis's accelerating revenue innovation, brand partnership expansion, and industry-leading approach to modern media monetization.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NowThis, the platform making Gen Z's favorite shows and putting brands in the spotlight through its content, today announced the promotion of Matt Grandchamp to SVP, Head of Revenue. In this elevated role, Grandchamp will oversee all revenue strategy and commercial operations, leading the company's growing brand partnerships and architecting the next generation of monetization models across distributed media, creator-driven storytelling, lifestyle franchises, and IRL experiences.

Matt Grandchamp, SVP, Head of Revenue at NowThis

Grandchamp's promotion comes during a transformative year for NowThis, marked by significant revenue expansion and new growth channels. Under his leadership in 2025, NowThis achieved:

9x growth in building and facilitating net-new brand partnerships

5x advertising growth across the NowThis Lifestyle vertical

Major diversification of revenue across IRL activations, in-show integrations, and custom content

A doubling of the Brand Partnerships team, now spanning integrated marketing, sales, creator and talent booking, and account management

"Matt is a visionary operator who understands where culture, content, and commerce are going - and how NowThis can lead," said Sharon Mussalli, CEO of NowThis. "His leadership has not only driven tremendous growth this year, but also positioned our company to pioneer the next generation of media monetization. Matt has the rare combination of strategic vision, creativity, and executional excellence that inspires teams and sets new standards for our industry."

Since joining NowThis, Grandchamp has played a pivotal role in redefining how brands collaborate with the company. He has developed new monetization frameworks across premium series, vertical-specific lifestyle programming, and on-the-ground experiences - models that deliver both cultural relevance and measurable business outcomes. By collapsing traditional silos between creators, content, and experiential, Grandchamp has positioned NowThis as one of the few publishers innovating ahead of the market.

Prior to NowThis, Grandchamp held leadership roles at some of the most innovative companies in media and entertainment, including Group Black, Triller, Vudu (a Walmart company), NBCUniversal, WPP, and IPG. Across these roles, he built and scaled revenue operations, guided global brand partnerships, and executed campaigns across CTV, digital video, social, mobile, and emerging platforms, always with an eye toward what's next.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built and even more excited about where we're going," said Grandchamp. "The media landscape is evolving at lightning speed, and audiences expect more authenticity, more creativity, and more relevance than ever before. Our team is building revenue systems that meet that moment, bridging the worlds of storytelling, creators, and brand impact. With the lessons I've learned across my career - from global agencies to emerging platforms - we're creating revenue models that don't just perform today, but define how media gets built tomorrow."

With Matt at the helm of revenue, NowThis is poised for continued growth, innovation, and cultural relevance, proving that a social-first, creator-driven, and audience-centered approach isn't just the future of media; it's what defines success in modern media today.

