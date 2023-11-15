Nox Health Appoints Emily Buxton Taylor as Chief Financial & Operating Officer

Executive brings a proven track record in scaling businesses for growth
and a passion for healthcare and technology

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nox Health, a global sleep health leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based sleep care management, today announced that it has named Emily Buxton Taylor as Chief Financial & Operating Officer.

In this role, Emily will assume direct responsibility for finance across Nox Health and additionally support operations that bridge Nox Health business units. With deep operational and financial expertise, Emily has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and technology in both the public and private sectors. 

"With a unique combination of financial acumen and solid operational expertise, Emily will drive performance across the company and help systematically execute and drive success of our strategies company-wide," said Sigurjon (SK) Kristjansson, CEO of Nox Health. "Emily is a welcome addition to the Nox team as we scale and grow our company to support our range of clients, from health plan sponsors to global sleep healthcare providers."

"I am delighted to join Nox Health and have been impressed with the team's passion for sleep," said Emily Buxton Taylor, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Nox Health. "Given the strong connection between sleep and chronic disease, I look forward to working to advance one of Nox Health's primary goals – to make sleep a foundational component of every benefit plan so that members and employees can improve their health." 

Arnar Thorkelsson, previous CFO of Nox Health, will now focus on supporting Nox Medical, the company's medical technology division.

Kristjansson continued: "Arnar has been an incredible partner in developing the company to this stage, and we have grown to a point where each business unit requires a full-time executive to support our business. With Emily as our global leader, located in the US, and Arnar present in Iceland, we have a dynamic, experienced team that will help take Nox to the next level."

Emily most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Wondr Health, a company that offers complete weight and stress management programs. Previously, Emily held numerous financial positions, including Chief Financial Officer at Paradigm Tax and National HME, Chief Accounting Officer at Northstar Anesthesia, and Chief Financial Officer at Orthofix Medical, Inc. She is a certified public accountant and an active member of Financial Executives International (FEI).

About Nox Health
Nox Health is a global leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based care on a mission to improve the health of people with chronic conditions. Our diagnostic devices are used more than two million times annually in more than 50 countries, and our value-based, outcomes-focused sleep care management program now covers more than a million employees. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with operations in Reykjavík, Iceland and Denver, Colorado, Nox Health's delivery of sleep care is unmatched with accurate sleep diagnostics, comprehensive, value-based sleep care management and rigorous outcomes measurement. For more information on Nox Health, please visit www.noxhealth.com.

