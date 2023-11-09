Nox Health Appoints Frances Thorndike, Ph.D. to lead Medical & Scientific Affairs

Nox Health

09 Nov, 2023, 12:48 ET

A pioneer who helped create Somryst, the first FDA-cleared prescription digital therapeutic for chronic insomnia, Dr. Thorndike brings deep expertise in insomnia, health economics and outcomes research to the Nox team

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nox Health, a global sleep health leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based sleep care management, today announced the appointment of Frances Thorndike, Ph.D. to the Nox Health team as Vice President of Medical & Scientific Affairs.

Dr. Thorndike joins Nox Health from Pear Therapeutics, where she most recently served as Vice President, Medical Affairs and Discovery, and led the clinical effort for FDA authorization of Somryst, the first FDA-cleared prescription digital therapeutic for chronic insomnia. Previously, Dr. Thorndike was Co-founder and Chief Science Officer of BeHealth Solutions, a start-up focused on disseminating evidence-based digital therapeutics, and has also served as Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences at University of Virginia Health System.

"Frances has a demonstrated history of developing, evaluating, and disseminating evidence-based digital therapeutics in sleep care, along with the clinical and health outcomes that document their efficacy and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Nox team," said Sigurjon (SK) Kristjansson, CEO of Nox Health. 'We're fortunate to have Frances' expertise as we work to bring Somryst back to market and integrate Somryst into our existing offerings to provide an unparalleled sleep health experience to an even broader audience."

"Given my work in the sleep care space for the past 19 years, I have known and held deep respect for SK and the Nox Health team for some time and we share the same passion for the science of sleep, as well as the importance of using sleep to address chronic health conditions," said Frances Thorndike, Ph.D. Vice President of Medical & Scientific Affairs, Nox Health. "With Nox Health's acquisition of Somryst, I am delighted to be able to join the Nox team and continue the important work of innovatively treating people with chronic insomnia."  

The addition of Somryst expands Nox Health's comprehensive suite of tools and programs that address a critical and growing demand for sleep care management for populations suffering from chronic conditions. Somryst stands apart as the first and only FDA-cleared prescription digital therapeutic indicated to treat chronic insomnia. Its proven outcomes and remarkable track record in improving patients' lives align with Nox Health's mission.

About Nox Health

Nox Health is a global leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based care on a mission to improve the health of people with chronic conditions. Our diagnostic devices are used more than two million times annually in more than 50 countries, and our value-based, outcomes-focused sleep care management program now covers more than a million employees. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with operations in Reykjavík, Iceland and Denver, Colorado, Nox Health's delivery of sleep care is unmatched with accurate sleep diagnostics, comprehensive, value-based sleep care management and rigorous outcomes measurement. For more information on Nox Health, please visit www.noxhealth.com.

