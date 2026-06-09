Nox Health Appoints Milton Silva-Craig as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Global Growth and Advance the Future of Sleep Health

Founder Sigurjón Kristjánsson to drive industry transformation and next-stage innovation as Founder and Vice Chairman.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nox Health, a global leader in sleep diagnostics and comprehensive sleep care management, today announced the appointment of Milton Silva-Craig as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2026, as the company enters its next phase of global growth and scale.

As healthcare systems, payers, and employers increasingly recognize sleep as one of the largest untapped opportunities to improve chronic disease outcomes while reducing healthcare costs, Nox is uniquely positioned with an integrated platform spanning conclusive diagnostics, AI-enabled interpretation, longitudinal patient engagement, and outcomes-driven care management. Today, the company supports providers, payers, employers, and patients across more than 50 countries through a growing global sleep health platform.

Silva-Craig succeeds Sigurjón Kristjánsson, who has led the company through a period of transformational growth since its founding and will continue as Founder and Vice Chairman, focused on innovation, long-term strategy, and next-horizon growth initiatives.

Silva-Craig is an experienced global healthcare executive with a strong track record of scaling technology-enabled healthcare and data businesses through multiple phases of growth in both private equity and public company environments. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Q-Centrix, where he transformed the company into a leading enterprise clinical data management platform serving multi-hospital health systems, growing the business more than fourteen-fold while leading multiple successful strategic transactions. Prior to Q-Centrix, Silva-Craig held senior leadership positions spanning global healthcare operations, enterprise commercialization, product development, and organizational transformation in highly regulated healthcare markets.

"Sleep health is rapidly emerging as one of healthcare's most important frontiers for improving outcomes and reducing the burden of chronic disease," said Silva-Craig. "The industry is moving beyond episodic testing toward longitudinal, outcomes-based sleep health management, creating a significant opportunity for innovation and impact. What attracted me to Nox is its uniquely integrated platform, combining diagnostics, AI-enabled interpretation, patient engagement, and care management at enterprise scale. Nox has built a remarkable foundation, and I believe we are exceptionally well positioned to help health systems, payers, employers, and partners fundamentally rethink how sleep healthcare is delivered and measured at scale. I am excited to partner with Sigurjón, the Board, and the entire Nox team as we pursue that opportunity globally."

Nox provides integrated conclusive sleep diagnostics, AI-enabled interpretation, and longitudinal patient engagement delivered through a scalable enterprise sleep platform designed to improve health outcomes while lowering total cost of care.

"The opportunity ahead for sleep healthcare is extraordinary," said Kristjánsson. "Over the last decade, we have built a differentiated platform grounded in science, innovation, and real-world outcomes. Milton's experience scaling complex healthcare organizations globally positions Nox exceptionally well for our next phase of growth, while enabling me to focus even more deeply on innovation, long-term strategy, and helping shape the future direction of the company. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue expanding the impact of sleep health around the world."

Vestar Capital Partners, which led a strategic growth investment in Nox in 2022, has partnered closely with the company to accelerate development of its sleep diagnostic technology and services and expand adoption of its comprehensive sleep management solutions for employers and health plans.

"Since Vestar's investment, the company has nearly doubled in size while establishing itself as a global leader in sleep diagnostics and sleep care management," said Roger Holstein, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Vestar Capital Partners. "The convergence of sleep science, AI-enabled healthcare, and growing demand for measurable outcomes creates a unique opportunity for Nox to expand its impact globally. Sigurjón's vision and innovative leadership created a uniquely differentiated company and platform. Milton brings proven experience scaling complex healthcare organizations globally. Together, they create a powerful force multiplier that positions Nox exceptionally well to realize the scale of the opportunity ahead."

About Nox Health

Nox Health is a global leader in sleep diagnostics and sleep care management, integrating diagnostic devices, AI-enabled software, and comprehensive care management into an enterprise sleep platform.

Its differentiated capabilities in conclusive diagnostics, AI-enabled interpretation, longitudinal patient engagement, and outcomes analytics create a scalable system designed to drive measurable reductions in healthcare utilization, improve health outcomes, and lower the total cost of care.

Backed by more than a decade of real-world evidence, Nox partners with health systems, payers, employers, and channel partners to help reframe sleep as a foundational intervention in the fight against chronic disease.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, with R&D and operations in Reykjavík, Iceland, and Porto, Portugal, Nox Health is advancing the future of connected, conclusive, and comprehensive sleep healthcare.

All we do is sleep®.

Media Contact: Terrence Wright, [email protected]

SOURCE Nox Health