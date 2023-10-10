Nox Management Expands Portfolio with Trampo Extreme Acquisition

News provided by

Nox Management

10 Oct, 2023, 06:02 ET

KUWAIT CITY, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuwait-based Nox Management acquires Trampo Extreme, a renowned entertainment and adventure enterprise spanning across Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman. This strategic move marks a pivotal milestone in Nox Management's ambitious growth and expansion strategy.

Globally, the Entertainment Centers sector boasts a staggering worth of US$ 11.2 Billion, with the Middle East region standing out as one of the fastest growing and most attractive with high projected growth rates for the next five years.

Trampo Extreme, synonymous with exhilarating trampoline parks, adventure attractions, and family-friendly entertainment, has been an award-winning regional industry icon since its inception in 2015. Boasting over 10,000 sqm across seven existing outlets, it continues redefining active experiences for individuals and families with various attractions, including trampoline arenas, dodgeball zones, basketball courts, climbing challenges, and more.

Marzouq Jassim Al-Bahar, CEO of Nox Management, commented, "As part of our strategy to diversify our F&B-focused portfolio, we acquired Trampo Extreme to address an unmet, fragmented market and elevate the entertainment offering in the region. The acquisition signifies a milestone in Nox's ambitious plans to expand its foothold in the growing entertainment sector. We eagerly anticipate enhancing Trampo Extreme's offerings and expanding its footprint across Kuwait and the GCC."

About Nox Management:

Headquartered in Kuwait, Nox Management focuses on the food and beverage sector in the GCC. Its investment mandate spans the complete food and beverage supply chain: manufacturing, logistics and distribution, retail, and restaurants. Nox Management is active across all these segments, with a portfolio that includes Alain Water Bottling Plant, OnCost, AlForda, and a collection of restaurants. Beyond food and beverage, Nox Management has also ventured into media through Ghaliah Technology.

About Trampo Extreme:

Trampo Extreme is a premier entertainment company operating trampoline parks and adventure attractions in Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. Since its establishment in 2015, Trampo Extreme has provided exhilarating experiences for visitors of all ages, offering a wide range of attractions that promote active and adventurous fun.

www.noxmanagement.com

Contact: Mohammad Akbar, M +965 92216427, [email protected]

SOURCE Nox Management

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.