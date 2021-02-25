NOXCO Announces Addition of Jorge Cadena to Team

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOXCO , a pioneer in the power generation industry, announced that Jorge Cadena has joined the company as the VP of Business Development. Cadena is a respected professional with more than two decades of experience in the power generation, chemical, energy storage, and environmental industries.

NOXCO offers power plants an innovative option to manage emissions systems performance, cost, and risk through a long-term service agreement (LTSA) for NOx, CO, and ammonia slip emissions.

Cadena previously served in the role of VP of Engineering and Business Development at Gas Turbine Efficiency, LLC (GTE), where he developed and executed efficiency upgrade projects globally for gas turbine OEMs and end-users within the power and oil & gas industries. He is also the Founder / President of Fusion Environmental Corporation, which designed and supplied air pollution control products for many industries. He holds a Bachelors in Chemical Engineering from Youngstown State University and an MBA from the University of Florida.

NOXCO President & CEO Jeff Bause shared that Cadena is a key hire for the company. "Jorge thoroughly understands the industries where NOXCO is a key player – and brings the needed skillset as he works with power plant operators to help them overcome their large obstacles and pressures: steep compliance requirements, the expectation to maximize profits while operating aging assets, and the challenges of new dispatch requirements on their emissions systems."

NOXCO is an innovative provider of services that go well beyond traditional catalyst management. The company delivers value-added solutions to independent power operators, regulated industries, power plant management teams, and investors. The cost of the NOXCO LTSA is fixed and levelized over the term of the contract, which provides cost certainty and lifecycle cost savings when compared to the traditional industry program costs.

NOXCO is an independent power industry and environmental services company partnering with power plants and management teams to deliver guaranteed compliance and life cycle system maintenance through the industry's first LTSA for emissions systems – offering cash flow predictability, improved performance, and 100% risk mitigation. The NOXCO team includes highly-skilled emissions experts who remove the burden and responsibility for managing complex emission systems and meeting rigorous compliance standards for fleets in the post-warranty lifecycle. Information: www.gonoxco.com or 844-GO-NOXCO (844-466-6926).

