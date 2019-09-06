Noxubee County Sheriffs Represented by Donati Law, PLLC File Lawsuit for Unpaid Overtime

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 4, 2019, three deputy sheriffs from Noxubee County, Mississippi filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi alleging violations of federal overtime law.

The Complaint specifically alleges that Noxubee County violated federal law when it failed to pay its deputy sheriffs the legally required overtime premium, which is one and one-half (1.5) times their regular hourly rate for all overtime hours worked. The plaintiffs seek unpaid overtime wages for the past three (3) years and liquidated (double) damages as available under federal law.

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division began investigating the County Sheriff's Department earlier this year and concluded that impacted deputy sheriffs were owed approximately $186,000 in back pay. But this amount is believed to only include unpaid overtime wages for the past two (2) years and does not include liquidated (double) damages.

Plaintiffs' attorney William B. Ryan of Donati Law, PLLC explained, "We respect and appreciate the DOL's investigative efforts in seeking a resolution for these deputy sheriffs and are thankful that the DOL has shined a light on the County's illegal pay practices. However, we believe the Noxubee County Deputy Sheriffs that we represent are entitled to the maximum recovery allowed under federal law, which includes three years of overtime and liquidated damages."

Plaintiffs are represented by William B. Ryan from Donati Law, PLLC in Memphis, Tennessee. The case is entitled Smith, et al. v. Noxubee County, Mississippi, Case No. 3:19-cv-00633 (Southern District of Mississippi).

Additional information about how to make a claim for overtime pay or unpaid wages may be found at www.donatilaw.com or by calling Donati Law, PLLC at (901) 278-1004.

Donati Law attorneys have been representing the Memphis and Mid-South communities for more than 30 years. The Firm prides itself in the tireless advocacy for the rights of its clients. Donati Law's attorneys are committed to the fight for justice in all areas, including employee rights, social security disability, veteran's benefits, personal injury and workers' compensation, among others.

SOURCE Donati Law, PLLC

Related Links

http://www.donatilaw.com

